Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ricerca

    Ferrari Racing Days

    LAGUNA SECA

    15-20 maggio 2024
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASSE
      1
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      2
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      3
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      4
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      5
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      6
      JON BENNETT
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      7
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      8
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      9
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      10
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      11
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      12
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      13
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      14
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      15
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      16
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P-AM
      17
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P
      18
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      19
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASSE
      1
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      2
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      3
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      4
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      5
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      6
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      7
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      8
      PAUL LIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      9
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      10
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      11
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      12
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      13
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      14
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      15
      DAVID WILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      16
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      17
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      18
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      19
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      20
      MITCHELL GREEN
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASSE
      1
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      2
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      3
      LOGAN BROUGHTON
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      4
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      5
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      6
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      7
      MATTHEW DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      8
      GREGORY HOPKINS
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      9
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferraro of San Francisco
      P
      10
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P
      11
      GERDAS VENSLOVAS
      Continental AutoSports
      S
      12
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      13
      ENOCH HURD
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      14
      JOEL ROSENBACHER
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      15
      BRAD EVANS
      Ferrari of San Antonio
      S
      16
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      17
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      P
      18
      ERIC PAN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      19
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      20
      HENRY HUMMEL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      21
      JEFFERY KIEL
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      22
      DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      23
      BERNARD GOMEZ
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      24
      STEVE BLEVIT
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S
      25
      BENN GODENZI
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      26
      STEPHEN CHEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      27
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASSE
      1
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      3
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      4
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      5
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      6
      JON BENNETT
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      7
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      8
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      9
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      10
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      11
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      12
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      13
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      14
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      15
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      16
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      17
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P
      POSPILOTATEAMCLASSE
      1
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      2
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      4
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      5
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      6
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      7
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      8
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      9
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      10
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      11
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      12
      PAUL LIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      13
      DAVID WILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      14
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      15
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      16
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      17
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      18
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      19
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      Curve
      • LocalitàMontereyStati Uniti
      • Lunghezza circuito3610 m

      PILOTI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA

      Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      Osvaldo Gaio, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CHI
      CHL
      Osvaldo
      Gaio
      193
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      193
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      USA
      Brad
      Evans
      111
      Ferrari of San Antonio · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Omar
      Balkissoon
      33
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      CAN
      Benoit
      Bergeron
      27
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      Frank Szczesniak III, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Frank
      SZCZESNIAK III
      21
      Ferrari of Austin · USA
      21
      Ferrari of Austin · FM
      USA
      Robert
      McWilliams
      123
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      ARG
      Matias Perez
      Companc
      50
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      50
      Ferrari of Central Florida · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Christopher Cagnazzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Christopher
      Cagnazzi
      19
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      VEN
      Vicente
      Potolicchio
      44
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Jason McCarthy, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Jason
      McCarthy
      11
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      11
      Wide World Ferrari · FM
      USA
      Melissa
      KOZYRA
      108
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Lance
      Cawley
      176
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      David
      Schmitt
      34
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      USA
      Brian
      Kaminskey
      71
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Dave Musial Jr, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
      USA
      Dave
      Musial Jr
      31
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Neil
      Langberg
      153
      Ferrari South Bay · USA
      Jesus Mendoza, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      Jesus
      Mendoza
      457
      Ferrari of San Francisco · USA
      USA
      Fabian
      SPERMAN
      184
      The Collection · USA
      Sebastian Mascaro, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Sebastian
      Mascaro
      29
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay · USA
      29
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay · FM
      USA
      Onur
      Haytac
      144
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      USA
      Brad
      FAUVRE
      66
      Ferraro of San Francisco · USA
      Bernard Gomez, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bernard
      Gomez
      148
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Bret Curtis, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
      USA
      Bret
      Curtis
      32
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      USA
      Eric
      Pan
      77
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Helen Chu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Helen
      Chu
      115
      Ferrari of San Diego · USA
      Frank Chang, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Frank
      Chang
      199
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Martin
      Burrowes
      46
      Ferrari of Quebec · USA
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      CAN
      Michael
      Louli
      112
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Brent
      Holden
      114
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Benn Godenzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Benn
      GODENZI
      25
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      CAN
      Marc
      Muzzo
      13
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      USA
      Al
      Hegyi
      178
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      178
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America
      USA
      Michael
      Porter
      22
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      John
      McKenna
      99
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Massimo Perrina, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Massimo
      Perrina
      26
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Joel
      Rosenbacher
      126
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      POL
      Dave
      Musial
      30
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      CAN
      Michael
      MERRITHEW
      499
      Ferrari of Ontario · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Sureel
      Choksi
      173
      Ferrari of Denver · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      GALARZA
      107
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Roger Monteforte past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      USA
      Roger
      Monteforte
      101
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      101
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      USA
      Ed
      Vartughian
      143
      Scottsdale Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      7
      The Collection · FM
      Richard Pineda, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Richard
      Pineda
      152
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Jonathan BENNETT, Pilota Ferrari Challenge
      USA
      Jonathan
      BENNETT
      54
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      CAN
      Mckade
      Wang
      98
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      GER
      Christian
      Potolicchio
      22
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Michael
      Petramalo
      38
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
      USA
      Roy
      Carroll
      121
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      USA
      Chris
      HUTTER
      181
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      USA
      Joseph
      Rubbo
      28
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      Stephen Chen, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Stephen
      Chen
      162
      Ferrari of Houston · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Gerdas Venslovas, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      LTU
      Gerdas
      VENSLOVAS
      159
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      USA
      David
      Williams
      128
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Henry
      Hummel
      129
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      USA
      Logan
      Broughton
      76
      Ferrari of Lake Forest · USA
      USA
      John
      Viskup
      189
      Boardwalk Ferrari · USA
      189
      Boardwalk Ferrari · FM
      Bryan Waltersdorf, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bryan
      Waltersdorf
      111
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      111
      Continental AutoSports · FM
      Anthony Decarlo, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
      USA
      Anthony
      Decarlo
      100
      Wide World Ferrari · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Jeffrey
      Nunberg
      141
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      141
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · FM
      USA
      Dana
      GOODWIN
      188
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      188
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Brian Cook, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      AUS
      Brian
      Cook
      3
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      USA
      Matt
      Dalton
      133
      Ferrari of Long Island · USA
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      427
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      Charles Whittall, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Charles
      Whittall
      68
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      USA
      Gregory
      HOPKINS
      413
      Foreign Cars Italia · USA
      Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dan
      MAGNUSZEWSKI
      183
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Jerri
      WALTERS
      171
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      Bruce Cleveland, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Bruce
      CLEVELAND
      158
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley · USA
      158
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley · FM
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      20
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · FM
      USA
      Grey
      Fauvre
      97
      Ferrari of San Francisco · USA
      Gabe Hrib, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Gabe
      Hrib
      102
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      102
      Ferrari of Atlanta · FM
      USA
      Paul
      Lin
      195
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · USA
      195
      Ferrari of Newport Beach · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      CAN
      Michael
      MATHES
      105
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Joe Sposato
      USA
      Joe
      Sposato
      82
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      John
      Horejsi
      67
      Ferrari of Vancouver · USA
      USA
      Brandon
      KRUSE
      37
      Ferrari of Central Florida · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
      USA
      Anthony
      Davis
      4
      Continental AutoSports · USA
      4
      Continental AutoSports · FM
      USA
      Tim
      Hyde
      133
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Roberto Perrina
      USA
      Roberto
      Perrina
      55
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      55
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Steve Check, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Steve
      Check
      124
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      124
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
      USA
      Jeremy
      Clarke
      87
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      USA
      Jeffery
      Kiel
      117
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      Steve
      BLEVIT
      172
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage · USA
      USA
      Gary
      Ott
      106
      Ferrari Philadelphia · USA
      Ferrari Challenge NA 2024
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      126
      Ferrari of Westlake · FM
      USA
      Kevin
      ORSINI
      415
      Ferrari of Palm Beach · USA
      Darren Bernstein, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Darren
      Bernstein
      169
      Ferrari of Washington · USA
      Enoch Hurd, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Enoch
      Hurd
      98
      Ferrari of Atlanta · USA
      USA
      Greg
      GRIFFEN
      471
      Ferrari of Naples · USA
      TUTTI I PILOTI