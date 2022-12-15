06 MarFerrari Challenge North America
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari of Seattle
P
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
4
The Collection
P
5
Ferrari of Long Island
P
6
CARLOS DE QUESADA
Ferrari Quebec
P
7
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
8
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
9
CHUCK WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central America
P-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
11
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
16
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
17
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
18
The Collection
P
19
MCKADE WANG
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
20
IAN CAMPBELL
Ferrari of New England
P-AM
21
CHRISTOPHER CAGNAZZI
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
23
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
25
Ferrari Quebec
P
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari of Denver
S
2
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Grand Turismo
S
3
Ferrari of Seattle
S
4
DAVID VORONIN
Foreign Cars Italia
S
5
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
6
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
8
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S
9
WILLIAM NARANJO
The Collection
S
10
MATT DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
11
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Ontario
S
13
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
14
THOR HAUGEN
Ferrari Westlake
S
15
The Collection
S
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
17
ROGER MONTEFORTE
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
18
DARREN BERNSTEIN
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
19
ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
Ferrari of Washington
S
20
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
21
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
22
Ferrari Westlake
S-AM
23
PAUL LIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
24
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
26
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
Ferrari Quebec
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
7
Ferrari of Long Island
P
8
The Collection
P
9
Ferrari Quebec
P
10
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
11
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
13
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
18
Ferrari of New England
P-AM
19
Wide World Ferrari
P
20
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
22
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
23
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
24
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
|POS
|Pilota
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
2
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
3
Ferrari of Denver
S
4
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
5
Ferrari of Long Island
S
6
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S
7
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
8
Ferrari of Ontario
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
11
Ferrari Westlake
S
12
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Washington
S
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
16
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
18
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
19
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
20
The Collection
S
21
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
22
Ferrari Westlake
S-AM
23
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
24
Foreign Cars Italia
S
25
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
26
The Collection
S