Shirasaki e la passione per i motori

Yasutaka Shirasaki made his debut in the Ferrari Challenge last year and participated in a total of 10 races in the Japan Series and 3 races in Mugello, during Finali Mondiali Ferrari. A dedicated car enthusiast, he always had a passion for driving, which eventually led him to pursue it wholeheartedly. However, he soon realized that the only place where he could fully fulfill his driving aspirations was on the circuit.

In 2021, despite having no prior motorsports experience, Shirasaki was invited to join the Club Challenge by a friend. After two years of practice with the Club Challenge, he learned that the Ferrari Challenge Japan would begin in 2023 and made the decision to participate. Despite facing a series of failures and successes, he persevered and achieved the first positive results, finishing second in the Coppa Shell Am.

Shirasaki is a doctor, renowned for his expertise in performing a variety of heart surgeries. One of his remarkable qualities is his unwavering composure, even when faced with high-pressure situations. Although surgical procedures carry immense importance, he treats them with a sense of routine and maintains a steadfast focus. In fact, he aims to exhibit similar levels of self-possession and precision in intense scenarios, much like the intensity of a race.

What are your ambitions for this season?

“In the previous season, I achieved 2nd place in my class. This year, I am determined to surpass that and aim for an even better performance. I struggled with driving fast during last year's season opener at the Suzuka Circuit, but I have been diligently practicing to improve. As a result, I was able to win both races in my class”.

Can you tell us the reason behind your success?

During races, the cockpit endures extreme heat and lateral G-forces, so I made sure an effort to wear a cool suit and thoroughly prepare. Whenever I perform surgery, I make it a priority to pinpoint any possible areas for enhancement and enhance my performance to guarantee a positive result. My unparalleled ability to continuously refine and improve my technique is one of my greatest assets.

How do you balance being a doctor and a racer?

My greatest attribute is my unwavering perseverance. I possess the ability to endure even in the face of difficulty. However, I recognize my slight deficiency in self-control and aim to improve it through my racing pursuits. Embracing the principles of "3S" - Simple, Speedy, and Safety - I strive to integrate them seamlessly into my racing techniques.