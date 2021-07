FOC name: Ferrari OWNERS’ CLUB JAPAN

Foundation: 2014

Number of members: 550 club members (as of March 2019, merged with former owners club with over 30 years history)

Address: 3-4-10, Azabujuban, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-0045

Phone: +81(0)3-5444-7887

E-mail: info@ferrariownersclub.jp

Website: https://ferrariownersclub.jp/