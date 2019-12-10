    The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti is the result of an avant-garde design that continues the great Ferrari 2+2 tradition in fabulous style.

    FERRARI 612 SCAGLIETTI

    La 612 Scaglietti è il risultato di un progetto d’avanguardia che prosegue la tradizione Ferrari nel settore delle 2+2. Il modello, disegnato da Pininfarina, porta il nome di Sergio Scaglietti, carrozziere modenese che realizzò negli anni ’50 e ’60 alcune fra le più belle Ferrari.

    Ferrari 612 Scaglietti : 612 Sessanta

    The 612 Sessanta was designed to celebrate Ferrari’s 60th anniversary. Built onto the body of the 612 Scaglietti (introduced at the 2007 Geneva Motor Show), the Sessanta comes with the same full enhancement package. 612 Sessanta is produced on the body of the 612 Scaglietti introduced during the Geneva Motor-Show 2007, and thus comes with the full enhancement package used for the latter.

    • V12
      MOTORE
    • 5748 cm3
      CILINDRATA TOTALE
    • 540 CV
      POTENZA MASSIMA
    • 320 km/h
      VELOCITà MASSIMA
    Dimensioni e pesi
    • Lunghezza4902mm
    • Larghezza1957mm
    • Altezza1344mm
    • Passo2950mm
    • Carreggiata anteriore1688mm
    • Carreggiata Posteriore1641mm
    • Peso a secco1760 kg*
    • Peso in ordine di marcia1875 kg*
    • Capacità serbatoio108 l
    Freni
    • Anteriore380x34mm
    • Posteriore360x32mm
    Motore
    • TipoV12-65°
    • Alesaggio e corsa89x77mm
    • Cilindrata unitaria479cm3
    • Cilindrata totale5748cm3
    • Rapporto di compressione11.2:1
    • Potenza massima397 kW (540 CV) a 7250 giri/min
    • Coppia massima588 Nm (60 kgm) a 5250 giri/min
    Cambio
    • CambioF1A 6-marce+RM
    Pneumatici
    • Anteriore245/40 ZR 19”
    • Posteriore285/40 ZR 19”
    Prestazioni
    • Velocità massima320km/h
    • 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph)4s
    Consumi
    • Combinato20.5 l/100km
    Emissioni co2
    • Combinato470g/km
    Note
    • *Versione mercato Europa
