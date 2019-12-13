Welcome to the Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club based in South Africa. Our Club was established in 1967 as a Ferrari Owners’ Club and is therefore one of the oldest Ferrari Owners’ Clubs in the world. The original founders were also the founders of the famous Kyalami Racing circuit in Johannesburg, which has a rich history of international, regional and local championship events.
The Club has also made extensive use of this circuit for events and track days over the years, and, in addition, arranges a variety of events around the country for our four regional chapters. These include breakfast runs and driving events, social gatherings, appreciation and promotional events, short trips away and occasional long country tours.
We are an active bunch of enthusiasts, passionate about the brand and love the outdoors, where we can enjoy our Ferraris to the full.
Should you have occasion to visit South Africa, please do contact us as it would be wonderful to welcome you to our country and perhaps one of our events.
alison@sefac.co.za
FOC name: Southern Equitorial Ferrari Automobili Club
Foundation: 1967
Number of members: 335
Address: 49 Central Street, Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2198
Phone: 270.114.830.007
Website: www.sefac.co.za
E-mail: admin@sefac.co.za
|President
|-
|Office Manager / Secretary
|Alison Strydom
|Treasurer
|-
|Web and Communication Manager
|-
|Other members for the Board of Directors
|Denis Scheuble' - Chairman
|Peter Angouras - Vice Chairman
|Clayton Cunningham
|Dean Nevay
|Clynton Kairuz
|Brendan Chalmers
|David Ringwood
|Riccardo Caissutti
|Greg Petzer - Chairman Kwa-Zulu Natal Chapter
|Enrico Lupini - Chairman Cape Town Chapter
|Alistair Gibb - Chairman Garden Route Chapter