12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Manoir De Lebioles AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
Nestling majestically in the heart of the beautiful Ardennes forest, the Manoir de Lébioles receives its guests in a beautiful natural setting and offers discreet luxury, a private atmosphere and firstclass service.
14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY
You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe, SPA Francorchamps. The track, around 14km long and immersed in the green of the Ardennes, still has nearly all the technical characteristics of the original circuit, making it exciting from first to last from the technical point of view.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER AT Centre Culturel de Spa
At walking distance from the famous Spa casino, huge stairs will lead you to the Bleu Salle, at the Centre Culturel de Spa. Enjoy a serene dinner in this antique and yet mysterious location, like a Versailles in miniature, with its secrets side.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Prieure D’anseremme
Dependence of Saint-Hubert’s Abbey since the French Revolution, the Prieuré d’Anseremme is now the home of Dinant’s mayor and it opens its doors and gardens à la française for an exclusive jam session by the conservatory. This tiny village of the Ardennes, where the inventor of the saxophone was born, is on the Meuse river, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy a coffee on a cruise.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH at Chateau De Vignée
This restaurant plunged in the forest serves a seasonal menu by the hand and mind of chef Kwinten Boelen. A terroir driven cuisine partly plucked from the chateau’s greenhouse and vegetable garden. Uncomplicated, yet bursting with life.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER
9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY at Circuit National de Francorchamps
You will have lunch at Circuit National de Francorchamps in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.
15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY