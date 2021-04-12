Voted one of the Top Resorts in Europe by Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, the 140-year-old hotel sits in the stunning Black Forest Mountains and its country-classic rooms, toprated restaurant and distinct services leave nothing to be desired. Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa is an urban oasis set in a private park: a harmonic combination of elegance, tradition and innovative future concepts are the hallmarks of this city resort.
12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH at Der Öschberghof AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
A perfect spot lies just between the Black Forest, Switzerland and Lake Constance. Nestled in the gently rolling hills of the Baar, we can’t imagine of a better place for a restful, restorative and enjoyable break. Enjoy a relaxed aperitif or a nice walk throughout these beautiful gardens during the accreditation time and become part of the dedication to sustainability that at Der Öschberghof is a permanent value etched in the social and ecological sense.
14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Morning break in the beautiful Schiltach
Schiltach is one of the picture-postcard villages of the Black Forest, surrounded by hills and greenery. Its streets teem with half-timbered houses, the Fachwerkhäuser, which give it a romantic old-world feel. We will stop here for a morning break and to spend some free time strolling through the streets of this picturesque town.
17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 Gaming dinner at Baden-Baden CasinoOf all Casinos in Germany, the Baden-Baden casino is the one bestknown and richest in tradition. For nearly 200 years it has represented an unequalled claim to luxury and the world of experience of a casino. After a gourmet dinner in this beautiful location find the iconic international casino flair having fun with an after-dinner game experience in a private area.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Private visit at a Black Forest distillery
Nestled in the Black Forest there are distilleries born from sites of traditional agriculture and cattle husbandry. Geographical area well known for its fruit liqueur and brandy production: the Black Forest doesn’t stop to amaze us.
12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH at Dollenberg restaurant open air
Experience fine culinary delights high in the middle of the Black Forest for open air lunch where the finest culinary creations meet a fabulous panorama. The property, as well as the food, is treated with diligence and visionary courage to make you live an extraordinary experience hidden in peace and nature with a stunning view.
15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER at Brenners-Park dinnerWintergarten’s menu runs with Mediterranean ideas, inspired by locally sourced and seasonal ingredients from the Black Forest. This airy restaurant with a lovely view on the private park awaits you for a relaxing dinner after a long driving day.
9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY
12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.