12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Restaurante Príncipe De Asturias AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

This beautiful restaurant is located in the center of Malaga, in the area of Caleta, between Paseo de Reding and a wonderful view of the city that will make your welcome a unique experience. With its large windows it offers a spectacular view of the Mediterranean See: relax and enjoy a seasonal menu elaborated with products of the highest quality by the chef Diego Nicas.

14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Visit at Mijas

The white capital of the burro-taxi awaits you for a “donkey surprise”. The municipality of Mijas in the Costa del Sol is one of the most beautiful place in Andalusia, a town nestled in the mountains keeping the typical charm of the white Andalusian villages.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Marbella Club

Marbella Club master of the grill has followed in the footsteps of his father, Roque, to offer time-tested recipes brought to life over a crackling fire. Legendary silver service, the twinkle of the decadesold candles on the outdoor terrace, and the stir of the soaring pines complement the finest, heart-warming cuisine.