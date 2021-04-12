Logo

    10 - 12 September 2021

    Nürburgring

    Sport Tour

    The famous circuit and door of the Ardennes Forest

    The Ardennes, this strange and wooded anomaly which makes the Belgian southeast corner one of the wildest places remaining in Europe. Landscapes of misty pine forest, quiet rivers and villages nestled around castles that keep strong and proudly their traditions: the Ardennes folklore is the escape hatch you didn’t know you needed.
    One of Europe’s classic health resorts, Spa is the original spa. Thanks to the healing properties of its spring waters, by the 18th century this town had become a luxurious retreat for European royalty and intellectuals. The Radisson Blu Palace Hotel provides a private cable car which give direct access to these famous mineral springs on the hilltop.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

    12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Manoir De Lebioles AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
    Nestling majestically in the heart of the beautiful Ardennes forest, the Manoir de Lébioles receives its guests in a beautiful natural setting and offers discreet luxury, a private atmosphere and firstclass service.

    14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY
    You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe, SPA Francorchamps. The track, around 14km long and immersed in the green of the Ardennes, still has nearly all the technical characteristics of the original circuit, making it exciting from first to last from the technical point of view.

    17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER AT Centre Culturel de Spa
    At walking distance from the famous Spa casino, huge stairs will lead you to the Bleu Salle, at the Centre Culturel de Spa. Enjoy a serene dinner in this antique and yet mysterious location, like a Versailles in miniature, with its secrets side.

    SATURDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Prieure D’anseremme
    Dependence of Saint-Hubert’s Abbey since the French Revolution, the Prieuré d’Anseremme is now the home of Dinant’s mayor and it opens its doors and gardens à la française for an exclusive jam session by the conservatory. This tiny village of the Ardennes, where the inventor of the saxophone was born, is on the Meuse river, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy a coffee on a cruise.

    12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH at Chateau De Vignée
    This restaurant plunged in the forest serves a seasonal menu by the hand and mind of chef Kwinten Boelen. A terroir driven cuisine partly plucked from the chateau’s greenhouse and vegetable garden. Uncomplicated, yet bursting with life.

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER

    SUNDAY

    9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
    10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
    13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY at Circuit National de Francorchamps
    You will have lunch at Circuit National de Francorchamps in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.

    15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY

