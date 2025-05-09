Embark on a Ferrari Tour through the enchanting landscapes of the Langhe and immerse yourself in the Italian art of living, la dolce vita. As you drive along winding roads that trace rolling hills and endless rows of historic vineyards, each turn will guide you through a multi-sensory journey that seamlessly blends nature, culture, and tradition.
Lose yourself in the iconic patchwork of vine-covered slopes, ancient castles, and charming villages, each with its own story to share. Discover the secrets of this UNESCO World Heritage region, where breathtaking panoramas, culinary treasures, and a profound connection to the land await at every turn. Here, the Langhe captivates with its perfect balance of rustic elegance, timeless heritage, and unmistakable charm, creating an experience that will linger in both memory and heart.
Casa di Langa, a luxurious retreat nestled in the heart of the Langhe region, embodies the perfect blend of contemporary design and deep respect for tradition. Opened in 2021, this sustainable hotel is set within a stunning 42-hectare estate, surrounded by rolling vineyards and lush woodlands.
With a design philosophy centred on environmental harmony, Casa di Langa seamlessly merges modern Italian elegance with local heritage. The architecture and interiors draw inspiration from the region’s rich history, incorporating natural materials and subtle nods to traditional Piedmontese craftsmanship. From its tranquil suites to its exceptional farm-to-table restaurant, every aspect of the property reflects a commitment to sustainability and the art of refined living. Here, guests are invited to immerse themselves in an authentic experience that celebrates the unparalleled beauty and culture of the Langhe.
Lunch and Welcome Presentation at Dolce Stil Novo
Ristorante Dolce Stil Novo, nestled within the historic Reggia di Venaria, offers an extraordinary dining experience where culinary artistry meets cultural heritage. In this enchanting setting, steeped in history and framed by panoramic vineyard views, guests are invited to savour a gourmet lunch crafted by renowned Chef Alfredo Russo.
Each of dish showcases the finest local ingredients, freshly sourced and expertly prepared, celebrating Piedmontese traditions while embracing contemporary innovation. Amidst the castle’s elegant ambiance, diners can immerse themselves in a unique harmony of refined flavours, breathtaking landscapes, and a timeless connection to the heart of the Langhe.
Panoramic road tour
Check-in and downtime at Casa di Langa
Welcome Dinner at La Ciau del Tornavento
Panoramic road tour
Coffee Break and Activity at Nordelaia
A coffee break at Nordelaia provides the perfect opportunity to pause and savour the breathtaking views of the surrounding vineyards. This tranquil interlude allows you to recharge before continuing the journey along the winding roads, eagerly anticipating the exhilarating final twists and turns ahead.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Castello di Grinzane Cavour
A lunch at Castello di Grinzane Cavour is an enchanting experience where history, elegance, and exceptional cuisine come together. Nestled amidst the stunning Langhe hills, the Alessandro Mecca al Castello di Grinzane Cavour restaurant invites guests to savour traditional Piedmontese dishes prepared with the finest local ingredients.
The menu celebrates the region’s rich culinary heritage, with a focus on seasonal and sustainable produce. Dining in the castle’s timeless setting, surrounded by centuries of history and breathtaking vineyard views, transforms the meal into an unforgettable journey of flavours and emotions. It is a perfect way to immerse yourself in the culture and beauty of the Langhe.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner at Fàula restaurant
Fàula Restaurant, led by the talened Chef Daniel Zeilinga, offers a refined contemporary dining experience focused on the finest local produce. Its entirely plant-based menu celebrates the vibrant flavours of garden-fresh ingredients, showcasing the chef’s creativity and dedication to elevating vegetables into an extraordinary culinary experience.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee Break at Le Cattedrali Relais
A moment of pause in the elegant and refined surroundings of Le Cattedrali Relais, a sanctuary of hospitality in the heart of this prestigious location. Here, the art of cooking meets a passion for creating unforgettable moments, offering a unique and truly exceptional gastronomic experience.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Azienda Agricola Cordero di Montezemolo
A lunch at Azienda Agricola Cordero di Montezemolo is an enchanting journey into the heart of Piedmontese tradition. Nestled among verdant vineyards with breathtaking views, guests are treated to a selection of local dishes perfectly paired with the estate’s finest wines, reflecting generations of cultivation expertise and passion.
Each dish showcases fresh, seasonal ingredients, creating a seamless harmony with the surrounding landscape. The experience concludes with a leisurely stroll through the vineyards, offering a chance to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the Langhe.
