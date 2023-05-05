In 1956, a relatively unknown young actress named Brigitte Bardot was posing for the camera in And God Created Women, sunbathing on Pampelonne Beach in Saint Tropez. The charmante French Riviera will make you feel as if you have stepped into a glittered movie set of the 50’s with you as the protagonist of the second Ferrari Tour Women’s Edition.
A constellation of pastel painted villages nestled over a calm turquoise sea, with the subtle fresh fruited parfum of nearby Provence, will evoke moments of pure joy to be shared with other Ferrariste.
The iconic photography depicting Alain Delon and Jane Fonda arriving in Antibes in their Ferrari 250 GT California Spider, perfectly depicts the allure of this Tour which, like a fragrance, will blend unforgettable adventures with sophisticated dining.
Perched on a hill overlooking the iconic Pampelonne Bay, you will discover this stunning renovated Château, part of a historic estate dating back to the early 19th century. Made famous by the movies of Brigitte Bardot, the hotel has been coined as the place to be in Saint-Tropez, rooted in the memory of anyone who has ever visited.
Throughout the roaring twenties, the hotel became the place to stay in the French Riviera, the backdrop for decadent parties and sophisticated holidays. Today the same allure remains, and you will have the opportunity to experience its glamourous accommodation and explore the sprawling gardens in which to soak up the Mediterranean sun.
Lunch & Welcome Presentation at The Maybourne Riviera
Your Ferrari Tour will begin amidst the striking modernist architecture of The Maybourne Riviera. Emerging from the peninsula of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, you will enjoy plunging views out towards the cool azure waters. Situated on the top floor, your lunch will be served in the Ceto Restaurant led by world-renowned chefs Mauro Colagreco and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Panoramic Road Tour
Experience the culture of perfumery in Grasse
Nestled between the Côte d’Azur and the foothills of the Southern Alps, the village of Grasse established itself as one of the world centres of perfumery in the early 19th century. Here, all the elements prodigiously combine to create the ideal microclimate for the cultivation of many varieties of flowers. Heighten your senses as you discover for yourself the fascinating and mysterious art of perfumery that brought fame to this enchanted village
Panoramic Road Tour
Check-in & downtime at Château de la Messardiére Welcome dinner at Carrara
What better way to end the first day of your Tour than with a delightful dinner at the Carrara Restaurant, located inside the majestic Château de la Messardière. An authentic and creative culinary experience awaits you, together with an outstanding view over the sea.
Panoramic Road Tour
Discover the vineyards in the surroundings of Saint-Tropez
At the end of a tranquil road tour you will find Ultimate Provence, a resolutely contemporary wine estate designed by architects Humbert & Poyet.
Nestling in the bucolic Var Valley hinterland near Saint-Tropez, immersed in the vines and one hundred year old olive groves, you will sample Provence’s fabled lifestyle. Relax and unwind from the comfort of the rooftop terrace as you savour a selection of the estate’s delicacies whist contemplating the vines of origin.
Panoramic Road Tour
Lunch pieds dans l’eau at Prao Plage, Sainte-Maxime
As the most historic private beach of Sainte-Maxime, The Prao Plage offers you the chance to enjoy a relaxing and delicious lunch with an incredible sea view. Here, just a few metres from the sea, the talented chefs will guide you through an incredible culinary experience, featuring carefully selected prime local ingredients.
Panoramic Road Tour Ferrari Tour dinner
A tour of the iconic French Riviera would not be complete without an unforgettable night out. Enjoy an outstanding dining experience as you take in the unique glittery atmosphere of Saint-Tropez.
Panoramic Road Tour
Discover the exclusive art collections at Domaine du Muy and Villa Navarra, contemporary art and design
Comprising forty artworks by contemporary artists from a host of different generations, movements, and schools of practice, the Domaine du Muy is nestled between the Maures and the Esterel Massifs.
Created by the gallerist Jean-Gabriel Mitterrand and his son Edward as an outdoor private venue dedicated to showcasing monumental sculpture, this real gem is well worth the visit.
During your stay, a delicious meal will be served on a terrace overlooking the garden curated by Louis Benech. Moreover, just a few minutes away, you will have the extremely rare opportunity to discover Villa Navarra, designed by Rudy Ricciotti for the gallerist Enrico Navarra with its equally outstanding collection.
The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. It allows you to always be updated on Ferrari events and synchronise them with your personal calendar with a simple tap.