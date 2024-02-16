At Ferrari Financial Services, we appreciate that clients deserve the very highest standards of service when purchasing a Ferrari.
Operating within the authorized network of Ferrari dealers, we can assist both private and corporate clients tailor the financial product best suited to their individual requirements.
We cover the entire product range: New, Pre-Owned, Classic or Ferrari Racing cars (F1, Challenge, GT & Special Series)
The brand experience is complemented by the guaranteed discreet and professional service.
L'alternative intelligente proposée par notre équipe d'experts financiers expérimentés. À tout moment, nous sommes là pour vous et nous sommes heureux d'entrer personnellement en contact avec vous.
ELODIE GOURSOLAS
elodie.goursolas@ferrari-financialservices.com
Ferrari Financial Services est une marque de Ferrari S.p.A. qui a été concédée sous licence à CA Auto Bank S.p.A
Le financement est assuré par CA Auto Bank, qui est entièrement détenu par Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance SA.
Ce dernier est à son tour détenu par Crédit Agricole SA.
Visitez www.ca-autobank.com pour plus d'informations.