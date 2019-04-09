Ferrari
Ferrari

Politique Sur Les Cookies

01

De quoi s'agit-il

Les cookies sont de petits fichiers de texte mémorisés sur l'ordinateur ou le dispositif mobile de l'utilisateur lorsqu'il visite notre site web.

02

À quoi servent-ils

Nous utilisons les cookies pour assurer la meilleure expérience à l'utilisateur sur notre site. Ce site utilise des cookies, y compris de tierces parties, pour envoyer des messages promotionnels personnalisés.

03

Typologies de cookie

Les cookies sont classés comme suit.

Cookies de session. Cookies automatiquement supprimés lorsque l'utilisateur ferme le navigateur.

Cookies persistants. Cookies qui restent mémorisés dans le dispositif de l'utilisateur jusqu'à une date de terminaison donnée (en minutes, jours ou années à partir de la création/mise à jour du cookie).

Cookies de tierces parties. Cookies mémorisés pour le compte de tiers.

Vous pouvez contrôler et éliminer chaque cookie en utilisant les paramètres de la plupart des navigateurs. Cela peut toutefois empêcher d'utiliser correctement certaines fonctions de notre site web. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.aboutcookies.org ou www.allaboutcookies.org.

Pour désactiver les cookies de tiers, vous pouvez également utiliser Your Online Choices, un service web géré par l'organisation à but non lucratif European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA), qui fournit des informations sur la publicité comportementale basée sur les cookies de profilage et permet aux utilisateurs de s'opposer facilement (opt-out) à leur installation. Veuillez également noter qu'en éliminant tous les cookies de votre navigateur ou en les supprimant par le biais de services tels que Your Online Choices, ces cookies, si de tiers, sont généralement bloqués, non seulement dans le périmètre de ferrari.com.
04

Gestion des cookies directement depuis le site

Afin d'optimiser votre expérience dans la gestion des cookies, nous avons décidé d'organiser les cookies utilisés par ce site en quatre catégories, en fonction des objectifs poursuivis : essential, comfort, performance, advertising.

L'utilisateur a la possibilité, à tout moment, d'activer et de désactiver directement à partir du site chaque catégorie spécifique de cookie (à l'exception des cookies essential, strictement nécessaires). Dans le cas de cookies de tierces parties, la désactivation signifie que ce site n'utilise pas de cookie (et non l'annulation relative).


Essential: Ces cookies sont indispensables au bon fonctionnement du site et de ses fonctions. Exemples : cookie d'authentification.

Comfort: Ces cookies permettent d'améliorer le confort et l'utilisation des sites Internet et de fournir une variété de fonctions. Par exemple, les cookies comfort permettent de mémoriser les résultats de recherche, les paramètres de langue et la taille de police.

Performance: Ces cookies recueillent des informations sur la manière dont les sites Internet sont utilisés. Les cookies de performance nous aident notamment à déterminer quelles sont les secteurs les plus populaires de notre site. Cela nous permet d'adapter le contenu de nos pages Internet à vos souhaits et en même temps d'améliorer les services Internet que nous offrons.

Advertising: Ces cookies sont utilisés pour personnaliser l'envoi d'informations et de communications publicitaires d'après les intérêts de l'utilisateur, par exemple en fonction des pages visitées.

Cookie list

01

Essential

Nom

wordpress_COOKIEHASH

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.

Nom

wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH

Typologie


Description

WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

Nom


Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).

Nom

simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local

Description

Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).

Nom

gt_booking_cookie

Nom


Nom


Description

This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.

Nom

ASPSESSIONIDAS

Typologie

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.

Nom

cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.

Nom

ferrari-cookie-notice

Typologie


Description

This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy

Nom

ferraricookieconsent

Typologie

Persistent (13 months)

Description

Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.

Nom

hublot_banner_cc

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.

Nom

tutorialWatched

Typologie

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.

Nom

ffv

Description

Menu Navigation cookie

Nom

mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version

Description

Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies

Nom

PHPSESSID

Typologie


Description

This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.

02

Comfort

Nom

GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3

Typologie

Persistent (7 days)

Description

Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.

Nom

dealerid

Tierce Partie

AiMedia: Link opt out

Typologie

30 days

Descriprion

Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id  associated to the user visit.

Nom

hotjar.com

Tierce Partie

Hotjar: Link opt out

Description

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

Nom

script.crazyegg.com

Tierce Partie

CrazyEgg: Link opt out

Description

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

NOM

_ym_metrika_enabled

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

60 minutes

DESCRIPTION

Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed

NOM

_ym_isad

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

2 days

DESCRIPTION

Determines whether a user has ad blockers

NOM

_ym_uid

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

1 year

DESCRIPTION

Used for identifying site users

NOM

_ym_d

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

1 year

DESCRIPTION

Stores the date of the user's first site session

NOM

yabs-sid

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

Until the session ends

DESCRIPTION

Session ID

NOM

_ym_debug

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE


DESCRIPTION

Indicates that debug mode is active

NOM

_ym_mp2_substs

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

Until the session ends

DESCRIPTION

Used for Target Call

NOM

_ym_visorc_*

TIERCE PARTIE

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGIE

30 minutes

DESCRIPTION

Allows Session Replay to function correctly

03

Performance

Nom

__utma

Tierce Partie

Google Analytics: Link opt out

Typologie


Description

This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.

Nom

__utmb

Typologie

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.

Nom

__utmc

Typologie

Session

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Nom

__utmt_UA_23603234_4

Typologie

Persistent (10 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to track events.

Nom

__utmv

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Description

This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

Nom

__utmz

Typologie

Persistent (6 months)

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Nom

_ga

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Used to distinguish users.

Nom

_gid

Typologie

24 hours

Nom

_gat

Description

Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.

Nom

_gat_prod

Nom

_gat_trackerFerrari

Nom

_gat_uat

Nom

aitrk

Tierce Partie

AiMedia: Link opt out

Typologie

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.

Nom

_ai_id

Typologie

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Nom

theTengs

Typologie

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Nom

loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid

Tierce Partie

AddThis: Link opt out

Description

AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.

Nom

__atuvc

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Description

The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.

Nom

__atuvs

Typologie

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.

Nom

mmapi.store.p.[0..N]

Tierce Partie

Oracle: Link opt out

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.

Nom

mmapi.store.s.[0..N]

Typologie

Session

Description

Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.

Nom

mmcore.tst

Typologie

Persistent

Description

Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.

Nom

_TA_privacy

Typologie

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.

Nom

_sp_ses

Typologie

30 minutes

Description

Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.

Nom

_sp_id

Typologie

Persistent (2 years)

Description

User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.

Nom

__canl_TH

Typologie

The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.

04

Advertising

Nom

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Tierce Partie

AdForm: Link opt out

Description

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Nom

ib.adnxs.com

Tierce Partie

Adnxs: Link opt out 

Description

Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.

Nom

s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check

Tierce Partie

AdRoll: Link opt out

Nom

Name

Tierce Partie

AdWords: Link opt out

Description

AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.

Nom

_uetsid

Tierce Partie

Bing

Typologie

30 minutes

Description

Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Nom

_uetmsclkid

Typologie

Persistent (90 days)

Description

Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Nom

test_cookie

Tierce Partie

DoubleClick

Typologie

Session

Description

Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.

Nom

_drt_

Typologie

Session

Description

Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.

Nom

ID

Description

Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.

Nom

Facebook pixel

The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.


Nom

servedby.flashtalking.com

Tierce Partie

Flashtalking: Link opt out

Description

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.

Nom

js.hs-scripts.com

Tierce Partie

HS Analytics

Nom

us-u.openx.net

Tierce Partie

OpenX: Link opt out

Nom

jadserve.postrelease.com

Tierce Partie

Postrelease.com: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Nom

idsync.rlcdn.com

Tierce Partie

Rapleaf: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Nom

static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com

Tierce Partie

Twitter

