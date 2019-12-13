THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

MORTEN HAUBERG

Dear Members,



Denmark has always been unique in regards to Ferrari. Having the highest luxury taxation in the world – close to 180% on top of regular retails price – one would think that Denmark would not be eligible for the exclusive Italian sports car. But the Ferrari spirit is solid planted and the community is strong. This also owes to the close relation with the private held importer since 1987. The cars we meet at our events, represent all decades of the Ferrari history, from Ferrari 195 Inter over the Supercars to the current supreme V8- and V12-models .

Racing has always been a part of the history, with many professional and semi-professional racing drivers – among others, the 8-time LeMans winner Tom Kristensen. This racing enthusiasm was the foundation for creation of the Ferrari Scandinavian Challenge, which raced throughout Scandinavia for many years. Today the drivers from Denmark, Sweden and Norway have gained experience and are now competing in the European Challenge series.

The board members of Ferrari Owners Club Denmark are proud to represent the famous Italian sport car brand and make a huge effort to embrace the owners. The events we host ranges from day trips to weekend tours of the scenic Danish landscape. From social gatherings, over track days to fundraising for charity. Participation in inland events as well as Ferrari hosted tours like the Ferrari Cavalcade. The aim is to experience the thrills of the roaring engines.

We welcome members from other clubs to join us in saluting the magnificent car from Maranello!



Forza Ferrari!