    The California’s V8 now punches out a maximum of 490 hp with maximum torque climbing to 505 Nm at 5000 rpm, thanks to new exhaust manifolds and engine mapping.

    Ferrari California 30: 30 KILOS LIGHTER AND 30 HP MORE POWERFUL

    Having enjoyed worldwide success throughout its career, this evolution of the Ferrari California is characterised by the number 30.

    Ferrari California 30 - RHT

    This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially, thus optimising the length of time it takes to complete the entire opening/closing cycle. In fact, both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds.

    The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. The roll-bar is a passive safety feature designed to protect occupants should the car roll over. 

    Cutting-edge aluminium fabrication techniques and construction technologies used by the Scaglietti Centre of Excellence in the manufacture of the California’s chassis, have also led to an overall reduction of 30 kg in the car’s weight without impinging in any way on its structural rigidity or performance.
    Ferrari California 30 - Chassis
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 4297 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 490 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7750 rpm
    • 312 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions et poids
    • Longueur4562mm
    • Largeur1909mm
    • Hauteur1322mm
    • Empattement2670mm
    • Voie avant1630mm
    • Voie arrière1605mm
    • Poids à sec*1630kg
    • Poids en ordre de marche1735kg
    • Distribution des poids47% Av. - 53% Ar.
    • Capacité réservoir carburant78litres
    • Capacité du coffre340 litres - 240 (avec toit replié)
    Moteur
    • TypeV8 - 90° Injection directe d'essence
    • Alésage et course94 x 77,4mm
    • Cylindrée unitaire537cm3
    • Cylindrée totale4297cm3
    • Rapport de compression12,2:1
    • Puissance maximale360 kW (490 CV) à 7750 tours/min**
    • Couple maximal505 Nm (51.5 kgm) à 5000 tours/min**
    Performances
    • Vitesse maximale312km/h
    • 0-100 km/h3.8s
    • 0-400 m12s
    • 0-1.000 m21.8s
    Freins en carbone ceramique
    • Avant390 x 34mm
    • Arrière360 x 32mm
    Roues et pneus
    • Avant245/40 ZR19"
    • Arrière285/40 ZR19"
    • Avant (optionnels)245/35 ZR20"
    • Arrière (optionnels)285/35 ZR20"
    Suspensions
    • AvantA triangles juxtaposés
    • ArrièreMultilink
    Consommation combustible
    • Combiné (ECE+EUDC)*/13.1 l/100km
    • À faible impact environnemental11.5 l/100km
    Emissions co2
    • Combiné (ECE+EUDC)*/299g/km
    • À faible impact environnemental270g/km
    Notes
    • *Equipement base Europe
    • **Essence sans plomb 98 RON
