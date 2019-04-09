Politique Sur Les Cookies

Les cookies sont de petits fichiers de texte mémorisés sur l'ordinateur ou le dispositif mobile de l'utilisateur lorsqu'il visite notre site web.
Nous utilisons les cookies pour assurer la meilleure expérience à l'utilisateur sur notre site. Ce site utilise des cookies, y compris de tierces parties, pour envoyer des messages promotionnels personnalisés.
Les cookies sont classés comme suit.
Cookies de session. Cookies automatiquement supprimés lorsque l'utilisateur ferme le navigateur.
Cookies persistants. Cookies qui restent mémorisés dans le dispositif de l'utilisateur jusqu'à une date de terminaison donnée (en minutes, jours ou années à partir de la création/mise à jour du cookie).
Cookies de tierces parties. Cookies mémorisés pour le compte de tiers.
Vous pouvez contrôler et éliminer chaque cookie en utilisant les paramètres de la plupart des navigateurs. Cela peut toutefois empêcher d'utiliser correctement certaines fonctions de notre site web. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.aboutcookies.org ou www.allaboutcookies.org.Pour désactiver les cookies de tiers, vous pouvez également utiliser Your Online Choices, un service web géré par l'organisation à but non lucratif European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA), qui fournit des informations sur la publicité comportementale basée sur les cookies de profilage et permet aux utilisateurs de s'opposer facilement (opt-out) à leur installation. Veuillez également noter qu'en éliminant tous les cookies de votre navigateur ou en les supprimant par le biais de services tels que Your Online Choices, ces cookies, si de tiers, sont généralement bloqués, non seulement dans le périmètre de ferrari.com.
Afin d'optimiser votre expérience dans la gestion des cookies, nous avons décidé d'organiser les cookies utilisés par ce site en quatre catégories, en fonction des objectifs poursuivis : essential, comfort, performance, advertising.
L'utilisateur a la possibilité, à tout moment, d'activer et de désactiver directement à partir du site chaque catégorie spécifique de cookie (à l'exception des cookies essential, strictement nécessaires). Dans le cas de cookies de tierces parties, la désactivation signifie que ce site n'utilise pas de cookie (et non l'annulation relative).
Essential: Ces cookies sont indispensables au bon fonctionnement du site et de ses fonctions. Exemples : cookie d'authentification.
Comfort: Ces cookies permettent d'améliorer le confort et l'utilisation des sites Internet et de fournir une variété de fonctions. Par exemple, les cookies comfort permettent de mémoriser les résultats de recherche, les paramètres de langue et la taille de police.
Performance: Ces cookies recueillent des informations sur la manière dont les sites Internet sont utilisés. Les cookies de performance nous aident notamment à déterminer quelles sont les secteurs les plus populaires de notre site. Cela nous permet d'adapter le contenu de nos pages Internet à vos souhaits et en même temps d'améliorer les services Internet que nous offrons.
Advertising: Ces cookies sont utilisés pour personnaliser l'envoi d'informations et de communications publicitaires d'après les intérêts de l'utilisateur, par exemple en fonction des pages visitées.
wordpress_COOKIEHASH
Persistent (2 years)
Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.
wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH
WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.
Persistent (2 years)
Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).
simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local
Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).
gt_booking_cookie
This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.
ASPSESSIONIDAS
Persistent (no expire date)
Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.
cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo
Persistent (1 year)
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.
ferrari-cookie-notice
This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy
ferraricookieconsent
Persistent (13 months)
Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.
hublot_banner_cc
This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.
tutorialWatched
Persistent (no expire date)
Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.
ffv
Menu Navigation cookie
mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version
Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies
PHPSESSID
This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.
GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3
Persistent (7 days)
Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.
dealerid
30 days
Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id associated to the user visit.
hotjar.com
Hotjar: Link opt out
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
script.crazyegg.com
CrazyEgg: Link opt out
Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.
_ym_metrika_enabled
60 minutes
Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed
_ym_isad
2 days
Determines whether a user has ad blockers
_ym_uid
1 year
Used for identifying site users
_ym_d
1 year
Stores the date of the user's first site session
yabs-sid
Until the session ends
Session ID
_ym_debug
Indicates that debug mode is active
_ym_mp2_substs
Until the session ends
Used for Target Call
_ym_visorc_*
30 minutes
Allows Session Replay to function correctly
__utma
Google Analytics: Link opt out
This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.
__utmb
Persistent (30 minutes)
This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.
__utmc
Session
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
__utmt_UA_23603234_4
Persistent (10 minutes)
This cookie is used to track events.
__utmv
Persistent (2 years)
This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
__utmz
Persistent (6 months)
This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.
_ga
Persistent (2 years)
Used to distinguish users.
_gid
24 hours
_gat
Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.
_gat_prod
_gat_trackerFerrari
_gat_uat
aitrk
30 days
Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.
_ai_id
30 days
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
theTengs
30 days
Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.
loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid
AddThis: Link opt out
AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.
__atuvc
Persistent (1 year)
The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.
__atuvs
Persistent (30 minutes)
The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.
mmapi.store.p.[0..N]
Oracle: Link opt out
Persistent (1 year)
Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.
mmapi.store.s.[0..N]
Session
Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.
mmcore.tst
Persistent
Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.
Persistent (1 year)
Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.
_TA_privacy
Persistent (1 year)
Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.
_sp_ses
30 minutes
Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.
_sp_id
Persistent (2 years)
User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.
__canl_TH
The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
AdForm: Link opt out
The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.
ib.adnxs.com
Adnxs: Link opt out
Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.
s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check
AdRoll: Link opt out
Name
AdWords: Link opt out
AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.
_uetsid
Bing
30 minutes
Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
_uetmsclkid
Persistent (90 days)
Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.
test_cookie
DoubleClick
Session
Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.
_drt_
Session
Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.
ID
Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.
Facebook pixel
Facebook Inc. - https://www.facebook.com/
Browsing
The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.
servedby.flashtalking.com
Flashtalking: Link opt out
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.
js.hs-scripts.com
HS Analytics
us-u.openx.net
OpenX: Link opt out
jadserve.postrelease.com
Postrelease.com: Link opt out
Tracking
idsync.rlcdn.com
Rapleaf: Link opt out
Tracking
static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com
