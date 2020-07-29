Ferrari logo
Musei Ferrari
Personalised
Experiences
Musei Ferrari
Guided
and
Private
Visits
Activities
Activities
Packages
Ferrari
Factory
Tour
Exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari boulevard in the factory complex.
Fan activities
Driving
Simulation
To give visitors a taste of the exhilaration of driving a Prancing Horse F1 single-seater.
Fan activities
On-board
photo
A photographic set complete with a Ferrari
Fan Activities
Discover
Ferrari
&
Pavarotti
Land
Slow food, fast cars.
Fan activities
Pit-Stop
Test your talent on a classic pit stop change tyre
Packages
Museum
and
track
The Ferrari Museums have joined forces with the Autodromo di Modena circuit to offer their visitors a truly special experience.
Custum Visits
Custum Visits
Musei Ferrari
Personalised
Experiences
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors a unique and engaging opportunity to relive the history of the Prancing Horse and its founder.
Musei Ferrari
Guided
and
Private
Visits
Exclusive guided tours or tailored to clients’ specific requests.
Didattica
Schools
and
the
Red/Yellow
Campus
The Ferrari Museums offer schools of all levels and types a rich educational programme that introduces children and teens to the Ferrari Legend, its beginnings and long history.
Membership Pass
Membership
Pass
Unlimited access to both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena for an entire year from the date of purchase.
TICKETS AND PACKAGES
BUY
TICKETS
OR
DISCOVER
THE
PACKAGES
Activities
Custum Visits
TICKETS AND PACKAGES