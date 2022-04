Racing itself is designed to be as close to the real thing as possible. For the final leg of the Virtual Le Mans Series held in January this year for example, the FDA Esports Team faced everything the ‘real world’ would throw at them, and knowledge of the variations of weather between daytime, night, dawn and sunset became essential to establish which tyres to use, and for how long. Racing took place under the glare of a four-camera strong television studio, with commentators and guests (including Charles Leclerc) following progress within a thirty square meter area that housed a console for engineer, coach and project manager plus two simulators for the drivers and even a sofa for rest periods.