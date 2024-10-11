Video Recap: relive Battle on the Bricks

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the Battle on the Bricks, a six-hour race on the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar. Seven Ferrari 296 GT3s were on track, including one competing in the GTD Pro class for professional drivers. The Risi Competizione team’s car, driven by Prancing Horse official drivers Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra, finished ninth in its category.

You can relive the entire American event, from the drivers’ arrival on the track to free practice, qualifying, and the race itself, through a video recap that takes you right into the heart of the action. You can also go behind the scenes to hear the drivers’ thoughts on the race at the historic Indiana circuit.

The Battle on the Bricks was the tenth and penultimate round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship season and the fourth of five Endurance Cup rounds. Besides finishing ninth in the GTD Pro class, Cetilar Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 47 was the best performer in the GTD category for Pro-Am crews, finishing seventh with Ferrari official driver Antonio Fuoco, Roberto Lacorte, and Giorgio Sernagiotto. Six other Ferraris were on the track, fielded by Inception Racing, DragonSpeed, Conquest Racing, AF Corse, and Triarsi Competizione.