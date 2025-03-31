Half marathon of Italy "Memorial Enzo Ferrari": 10,000 runners in the land of the prancing horse

Maranello 31 mars 2025

In a grand celebration of sport and the local area, the Half Marathon of Italy “Memorial Enzo Ferrari” concluded today with 10,000 participating runners who passed through some of the Prancing Horse’s most iconic locations on the route from Maranello to Modena.

Starting from the Museum Ferrari Maranello, participants ran around the Fiorano Track and down the historic factory’s main avenue, crossing the finish line in Modena after 21.0975 km.

This unique event combined the worlds of sport and motorsport, and its backdrop featured areas that are normally inaccessible to the general public. The unprecedented race was made even more special with a display of Ferrari cars: the Scuderia Ferrari single-seater, the 499P Hypercar, and sports cars from the current range. Additionally, the varied schedule of the Marathon Village enlivened the day for all attendees with talks, interviews, warm-up exercises, cool-down sessions, and DJ sets.

The Half Marathon of Italy, organised by Master Group Sport in collaboration with A.S.D. La Fratellanza 1874 and supported by Ferrari as hosting partner, saw the victory of Emmanuel Wafula (Kenia) with a winning time of 59’20” in the men's category and Gladys Cherop (Kenia) with a time of 1h08’23” in the women's category.

Unique medals, symbolising the blend of tradition and innovation that characterises the Prancing Horse, were awarded to the winners of the 21 km race and local institutions. These medals were crafted in Ferrari's facilities using additive manufacturing, a technology already employed in the world of Formula 1 and introduced for the first time on the Ferrari F80 supercar. Among the FISPES and FIDAL category prizes, visits to the Ferrari Museums in Modena and Maranello were offered.

To provide everyone with the opportunity to participate, non-competitive running events on 5 and 10 km circuits were also held, with 4,000 runners taking part.

The event will leave a tangible legacy on the local community, inspired by the values of inclusion and sport. Through the proceeds from registrations and partner contributions, the Half Marathon of Italy will enable the creation of a new multisport field in the Maranello Sports Park by early 2026.

The field, accessible and inclusive, will be open to the entire community with special attention to school groups, allowing the practice of up to 5 sports: Basketball, Baskin, Volleyball, 5-a-side Football, and Sitting Volleyball. Ferrari, strongly believing in the importance of this project, will also donate an amount to the event equal to the registrations of its participating employees.