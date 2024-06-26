F1 Academy: A tough time in Barcelona for Weug and Nobels

The third round of this season's F1 Academy took place at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. But it did go well for the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy student, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels, as right from Friday practice, performance was poor. "I immediately had a feeling it would be a difficult weekend, as it was clear from practice and qualifying that we lacked pace." Maya qualified 12th, three places ahead of Aurelia.

Race-1. Weug had a very short first race, ending up in the gravel immediately after the start after colliding with Amna Al Qubaisi. "It was my mistake" she said."These things can happen and I have to make sure it doesn't happen again. I know it's down to me" Just as she had done in qualifying, Nobels lacked pace and finished 13th, two seconds behind the tenth placed car in what was a linear race.

Race-2. Weug was given a five place grid penalty for her first race crash, so she started on the back row and managed to finish 13th. "We were hoping for rain to get into the points, but unfortunately it never came," explained Maya. "And the second race confirmed the problems we'd had up until then. We have a lot of work to do before the next round in Zandvoort. When the cars are back in the factory we will check everything carefully and study the data to understand what went wrong. We have everything we need to get back to where we deserve to be and we will be set to go again at the next round." Nobels had to settle for 14th in this race, confirming that this was a round to forget as soon as possible.