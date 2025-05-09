Panoramic road tour

Welcome lunch at Skyway Monte Bianco

Begin your journey with an unforgettable lunch at Skyway Monte Bianco, an extraordinary cable car experience that transports you through the heart of the Alps. With panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and glittering glaciers, this is an unparalleled introduction to the majesty of the mountains.

Alongside the breathtaking scenery, enjoy a culinary experience that reflects the region’s finest traditions, making this the perfect start to your Ferrari Tour.

Panoramic road tour

Coffee break at Hotel la Roche

Pause for a break at Hotel La Roche Beaufort, where you can relax and enjoy local delicacies in the cosy lounge or on the terrace, surrounded by stunning mountain views. This serene setting is an ideal moment to unwind and appreciate the peaceful beauty of the Alps.

Panoramic road tour

Ferrari Tour welcome dinner

Conclude your first day with a delightful dinner.

After a day of exhilarating drives, unwind with fellow Prancing Horse enthusiasts while savouring authentic Alpine cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.