FOCT is a club dedicated to serve its members who owns Ferrari cars in Thailand. The primary objective is to provide its member with an opportunity to meet one another and to give sufficient up date regarding the Ferrari brand, from latest models to classic ones, from motor sports to fashion as well as news regarding Ferrari major events that is happening around the world. This is a non profit club with its only aim is to share the love for Ferrari and provide networking among the Ferrari owners in the country as well as global networking amongst Ferrari Owners Club members.
FOC name: Ferrari Owner's Club Thailand
Foundation: 1996
Number of members: 70
Address: 2124 New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Bangkok, Thailand 10310
Phone: 662-319-6109
Fax: 662-319-6110
President: Pol.Lt.Col.Apinace Phornphiboon
Vice president: Mr.Vathanai Vathanakul
Executive director: Mr.Sara Lamsam
Secretary: Mr.Pitinun Kisdatanont
Treasurer: Mrs.Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi
Other members for the Board of Directors: Mr. Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Mr.Jirachai Thaichart, Dr. Parameth Ladpi, Dr. Jitjumlong Harinasuta, Mr.Chayanin Debhakam, Mr.Piyawat Khempetch, Mr.Duangrit Benjathikul