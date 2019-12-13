    FOCT is a club dedicated to serve its members who owns Ferrari cars in Thailand.

    FOCT is a club dedicated to serve its members who owns Ferrari cars in Thailand. The primary objective is to provide its member with an opportunity to meet one another and to give sufficient up date regarding the Ferrari brand, from latest models to classic ones, from motor sports to fashion as well as news regarding Ferrari major events that is happening around the world. This is a non profit club with its only aim is to share the love for Ferrari and provide networking among the Ferrari owners in the country as well as global networking amongst Ferrari Owners Club members.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    POL.LT.COL.APINACE PHORNPHIBOON
    I am delighted to welcome you all to our prestigious Ferrari club. As a Ferrari lover it gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to share the passion and experience with Ferrari lovers like yourself.
    The foudation of this club is based on the sharing of love, passion and ideas on this magnificent wheels. Therefore, this certainly is and will be the place of your dream where all can exchange ideas,share experiences and truly enjoy a lifetime friendship.
    The prestigious Ferrari club will also organize exclusive event for distinguish members to participate at minimum rate.
    For me, driving a Ferrari or just sitting in one is an enjoyment that cannot be compare with anything that I know from this world. I look forward to seeing and sharing this amazing experience with you soon. Drive safely and God bless you all.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owner's Club Thailand
    Foundation: 1996
    Number of members: 70
    Address: 2124 New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Bangkok, Thailand 10310
    Phone: 662-319-6109
    Fax: 662-319-6110

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Pol.Lt.Col.Apinace Phornphiboon
    Vice president: Mr.Vathanai Vathanakul
    Executive director: Mr.Sara Lamsam
    Secretary: Mr.Pitinun Kisdatanont
    Treasurer: Mrs.Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi
    Other members for the Board of Directors: Mr. Voravud Bhirombhakdi, Mr.Jirachai Thaichart, Dr. Parameth Ladpi, Dr. Jitjumlong Harinasuta, Mr.Chayanin Debhakam, Mr.Piyawat Khempetch, Mr.Duangrit Benjathikul