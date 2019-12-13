    Founded in 1967 by a small group of enthusiastic members of the Bugatti Owner’s Club (BOC)

    Founded in 1967 by a small group of enthusiastic members of the Bugatti Owner’s Club (BOC) who had just bought into the relatively new marque of Ferrari. The Club’s ranks gradually swelled, thanks in part to support of the great Enzo Ferrari himself, remining part of the BOC until becoming truely independant in 1976. The Club is run by a Chairman and Board of Directors supported by a Committee of Management and currently has 2,900 members across the United Kingdom with an overseas membership numbering 320 in all parts od the World.

    Ferrari enthusiasts in Britain hail from all walks of life. In fact, our owners there include singers, actors, engineers, architects, doctors, salesmen, scientists and writers…and the percentage of lady Ferrari owners is growing all the time too.


    The Club has a very busy calendar of activities with over 100 events scheduled for 2009 alone. The events are designed to satisfy the different requirements of the membership and include regular track days at the UK’s major cicuits, an annual National Meet and Concours, spring and autumn picnics at such places as Blenheim Palace, Waddesdon Manor, Burghley House and Prescott Speed Hill Climb and a variety of display invitations events at the UK’s major race meetings and other major national events. The Club run two Ferrari race series, one for pre 348 series Ferraris and one for 355Challenge series Ferraris. In addition the Club runs a thriving Speed Hill Climb Championship visiting all the major UK hillclimb venues. To foster a team spirit and to keep members in touch with past and upcoming events and Regional Group activity, the Club publishes a two-monthly ‘mono’ newsletter “Ferrari News” and also a quarterly colour magazine “Ferrari” which reflects the history of the marque and the world of Ferrari.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    Nigel Chiltern-Hunt
    I would like to welcome you to the Ferrari Owners Club of Great Britain site. We are in our 42nd year as a club, and membership has increased steadily over this time - now not far off 3000 owners. As you will see from our events calendar, we run a most comprehensive programme annually to ensure our members get the very most out of Ferrari ownership. A host of social activities, touring, concours and track days fill up most of the weekends during the season, especially with our two circuit race series and hillclimb championship run exclusively for Ferraris.

    Additionally we have 22 regional groups where members are able to meet up locally with other owners, all adding to the tremendous enthusiasm they have for the Ferrari marque. Despite the present uncertain economic situation, we are confident that the scale of this enthusiasm, and indeed loyalty amongst our members, will ensure we still have a very successful season of Ferrari events.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners' Club of Great Britain
    Foundation: 1967
    Number of members: 2870
    Address: Cavallino House | 2 Church Way | Whittlebury | Northants | NN12 8XS | United Kingdom
    Phone: +44 (0) 1327 855430
    E-mail: info@ferrariownersclub.co.uk

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Nigel Chiltern-Hunt
    Secretary: Gary Dearn
    Director (Competition): Gary Culver
    Director: John Swift
    Director (Finance): Chris Butler
    Director (IT): Christian Mineeff