    FOC BRASIL

    Our club, one of the youngest of the 40 clubs in the world, was founded in July 2019, with the support of local dealer Via Italia and Ferrari SPA. 

    Not for profit, Ferrari Owners's Club Brazil is an exclusive Ferrari car owners club, and its goal is to create a community around this passion we have for the brand, and everything it represents in the automotive world.

    Through the Club we develop events, exchange experiences, form new friendships, promote good practice on public roads and help each other to conserve our vehicles. With the ambition of being present throughout the country, we have representatives in the states of São Paulo capital, São Paulo inland, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and we are rapidly expanding to the other states of the federation.

    If you own a Ferrari vehicle in Brazil or in any other country in the world, come join our community.

    THE CHAIRMAN WELCOME

    DAVID BRITTO
    Our passion for cars and motorsport is a complex phenomenon to explain, perhaps the second biggest national passion, just behind football, thanks to our Formula 1 world champions Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and our eternal Ayrton Senna, the three have won for Brazil 8 world titles in sport. And in the context of motorsport, Ferrari has a prominent place, where Brazilian drivers, including Rubens Barrichello and Felipe Massa, had the privilege of being official drivers of Scuderia Ferrari, the most traditional Formula 1 team.

    A group of 15 brand enthusiasts decided to work to make this passion a reality, and in July 2019, we finally realized the dream of founding Ferrari Club Brasil, a long-standing wish of Ferrari vehicle owners in the country. We welcome all the owners of Ferrari in the country and invite you to join forces in this fraternity that lives and breathes Ferrari every day! We welcome all existing clubs and invite you to strengthen friendships and exchange experiences!

    Forza Ferrari

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Brasil
    Foundation: 2019
    Number of members: About 70
    Address: Rua Bra de Bela Vista 292 Sala 07, Sao Paulo SP, 04612-001, Brazil
    E-mail: contato@focbrasil.com.br
    Phone: +5511933875471
    Instagram: @ferrariownersclubbrasil
    Website:www.focbrasil.com.br