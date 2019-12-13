    Integrating all existing forces and interests in Austria, and with the support of the manufacturer, Ferrari Club Austria was constituted in June 2006 at a celebratory gathering at the Technical Museum Vienna

    Established in 2006 in the Technical Museum of Vienna the Ferrari Club Austria is open to all owners of Ferrari and Dino vehicles from Austria and neighboring countries for developing and conserving the fascination of the brand. Maintaining the Ferrari myth also generates a special kind of encounter and participation in sporting or culturally oriented club events promotes community exchange on a national and international level. The FCA organizes an average of eight to ten events per year. 

    Building on the traditions and experience of existing owners' clubs, the Ferrari Club Austria can rely on the support of Ferrari S.p.A. in Maranello and the sales organization responsible for the country, as well as the resources of ambitious members and a new board and advisory board to be appointed every two years.

    Measured against the total number of vehicles registered in Austria (approx 1500), the 250 members of the Ferrari Club Austria unite an outstanding quota of enthusiastic Ferrari Owners.

    The FCA has been compiling a yearbook for 10 years now. This work covering more than 200 pages in the edition of 2020 is well known in the field of Ferrari Club literature all over the world.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    WERNER PAULINZ
    Dear Ferraristi and members of Ferrari Club Austria!
    Where legend and fascination are within reach, no explanatory words are required – the charisma of the Ferrari brand heartens and unites members of the worldwide family without regard to the types or number of vehicles owned.
    Within no other community is there a comparable enthusiasm for selfless willingness to provide assistance, contribute and support, which is why at the very first founding meeting more than one hundred Ferrari owners applauded the declared implementation of a united Ferrari Club within Austria. Benefiting from the construction work and experience of two existing owners’ clubs, Ferrari Club Austria enjoyed the privilege of experiencing the positive effects of a constructive collaboration and meeting different interests with a broad range of events on offer.
    At this point a particular thank you to our people for their membership in the club as part of the great community, joined by one thing regardless of the colour chosen for their own Ferrari: the enthusiasm for people, cars and the colour RED! Under this motto guests from throughout the world are welcome in the little jewel that is Austria.
    We are proud to have found acceptance into the international family of owners’ clubs.

    Main club information

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Austria
    Foundation: 2006
    Number of members: 247
    Address: Jochen Rindt-Strasse Postfach 250 A-1239 Vienna, Austria
    Phone: + 43 664 2213337 (Hannes Bauer)
    Website: www.ferrari-club-austria.at
    E-mail: hbauer@ferrari-club-austria.atwpaulinz@ferrari-club-austria.at

    Board members

    President Dr. Werner Paulinz
    Office Manager / Secretary Ing. Hannes Bauer (Club Manager)
    Treasurer Gerald Schott (Board Member)
    Web and Communication Manager Mag. Michael Platzer (Advisory Board)
    Other members for the Board of Directors KommRat Josef Panis (Vice President)
      KommRat Alois Heidenbauer (Board Member)
      Dipl.-Kfm. Thorsten Gohm (Board Member)
      Dr. Bruno Mayer (Advisory Board, Classic Ferrari Models)
      Dipl. Ing. Michael Gross (Advisory Board)
      Ing. Hermann Haslauer (Advisory Board)
      Ing. Reinhold Mayer (Advisory Board)