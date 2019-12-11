Ferrari
    Ferrari SA APERTA

    This is a special series model of which a strictly limited number of just 80 will be built. All have already been sold. Ferrari chose to build 80 SA Apertas in celebration of Pininfarina’s 80th anniversary. The SA nomenclature also pays homage to both Sergio and Andrea Pininfarina whose company and work have been linked to the most successful road-going cars ever built at Maranello.

    Ferrari SA APERTA - Design

    The SA APERTA is a true roadster which allows its occupants to enjoy the superlative emotions afforded by our signature front-engined V12 architecture in a completely open-top setting. In fact, it has just a light soft top designed to be resorted to only if the weather gets particularly bad. A low-slung windscreen and the fact that it crouches lower to the ground than our other models lend the SA APERTA an exceptionally aerodynamic sleekness. Its profile arches back from the A-post to two aerodynamic fins beautifully integrating the two roll-bars which themselves cleverly mimic the outline of the seats.

    The chassis has been redesigned to deliver a standard of stiffness comparable to that of a closed berlinetta and there is a negligible weight difference also, thanks to work done on the chassis structure. Thanks to the 670 CV engine beneath its bonnet, the SA APERTA beautifully embodies the sporty spirit of the 599, incorporating Ferrari’s most advanced technology to deliver absolutely benchmark performance and superb driving pleasure. Its interior too is stylishly sporty with particularly sophisticated materials, trim and colours used throughout. The virtually endless combinations available guarantee that each and every SA APERTA is absolutely unique.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 5999 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 670 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8250 RPM
    • 325 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensiones y pesos
    • Anchura1962mm
    • Altura1300mm
    • Distancia entre ejes2750mm
    • Vía delantera1680mm
    • Vía trasera1640mm
    • Peso en seco*1595kg
    • Peso en orden de marcha1705kg
    • Distribución de los pesos47% Del. - 53% Tras.
    • Capacidad depósito350 l
    • Capacidad maletero105 l
    Neumáticos
    • Delant.245/35 ZR20’’
    • Tras.305/35 ZR20’’
    Frenos carbocerámicos
    • Delant.398 x 36mm
    • Tras.360 x 32mm
    Controles electrónicos
    • CST con F1-TracControl estabilidad y tracción
    • TPMSSistema de Control de Presión y Temperatura de Neumáticos
    Motor
    • TipoV12 - 65°
    • Diámetro interior y carrera92,0 x 75,2mm
    • Cilindrada unitaria499,9cm3
    • Cilindrada total5999cm3
    • Relación de compresión11,9:1
    • Potencia máxima493 kW (670 CV) a 8250 rev/min
    • Par máximo620 Nm (63 kgm) a 6500 rev/min
    Prestaciones
    • Velocidad máxima325km/h
    • 0-100 km/h3,6 seg.
    Cambio
    • F16 marchas + MA
    Suspensiones
    • SCMcontrol de Amortiguación Magnetoreológica
    Consumo combustible
    • Combinado ECE*17,5 l/100km
    Emisiones co2
    • Combinado ECE*411g/km
    Notas
    • *equipamiento base Europa
