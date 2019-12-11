Logo
    The California’s V8 now punches out a maximum of 490 hp with maximum torque climbing to 505 Nm at 5000 rpm, thanks to new exhaust manifolds and engine mapping.

    Ferrari California 30: 30 KILOS LIGHTER AND 30 HP MORE POWERFUL

    Having enjoyed worldwide success throughout its career, the new evolution of the Ferrari California is characterised by the number 30.

    Ferrari California 30 - RHT

    This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially, thus optimising the length of time it takes to complete the entire opening/closing cycle. In fact, both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds.

    The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. The roll-bar is a passive safety feature designed to protect occupants should the car roll over. 

    Cutting-edge aluminium fabrication techniques and construction technologies used by the Scaglietti Centre of Excellence in the manufacture of the California’s chassis, have also led to an overall reduction of 30 kg in the car’s weight without impinging in any way on its structural rigidity or performance.
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 4297 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 490 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7750 rpm
    • 312 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensiones y pesos
    • Largo4562mm
    • Ancho1909mm
    • Alto1322mm
    • Distancia entre ejes2670mm
    • Vía delantera1630mm
    • Vía trasera1605mm
    • Peso en seco*1630kg
    • Peso en orden de marcha1735kg
    • Distribución de peso47% Del. - 53% Tras.
    • Capacidad depósito combustible78 litros
    • Volumen del maletero340 litros - 240 (con techo replegable)
    Motor
    • TipoV8 - 90° Inyección directa de gasolina
    • Diámetro interior y carrera94 x 77,4mm
    • Cilindrada unitaria537cm3
    • Cilindrada total4297cm3
    • Relación de compresión12,2:1
    • Potencia máxima360 kW (490 CV) a 7750 rev./min**
    • Par máximo505 Nm (51.5 kgm) a 5000 rev./min**
    Prestaciones
    • Velocidad máxima312km/h
    • 0-100 km/h3.8 seg.
    • 0-400 m12 seg.
    • 0-1.000 m21.8 seg.
    Frenos carbocerámicos
    • Delante390 x 34mm
    • Detrás360 x 32mm
    Ruedas y neumático
    • Delante245/40 ZR19"
    • Detrás285/40 ZR19"
    • Delante (opcionales)245/35 ZR20"
    • Detrás (opcionales)285/35 ZR20"
    Suspensiones
    • DelanteDe triángulos superpuestos
    • DetrásMultilink
    Consumo combustible
    • Combinado (ECE+EUDC)*/13.1 l/100km
    • Con bajo impacto abiental11.5 l/100km
    Emisiones co2
    • Combinado (ECE+EUDC)*/299g/km
    • Con bajo impacto ambiental270g/km
    Notas
    • *Versión para el mercado europeo
    • **Con gasolina de 98 RON
