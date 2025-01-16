Ferrari 488 GT3

With the 488 GT3, Ferrari brings the turbo engine back to covered-wheel competitions, more than 20 years after the F40.
Over a year of in-depth study and refinements have breathed life into a 550 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine, which has proved to be highly reliable over time. This is also thanks to continuous revisions designed to improve performance in all areas, delivering maximum responsiveness and a higher level of driveability.
A very close collaborative relationship with all suppliers has enabled the highest levels of reliability to be achieved, for maximum performance with no compromises. The attention dedicated to the positioning of the air cooler – very close to the compressor outlet – is an example of the efforts made to ensure a faster engine response.
The engine is paired with the X-Track transverse gearbox, which represents a major innovation for the 488 GT3 and a break with the past, in that this version is transverse and not longitudinal. A series of aerodynamic and weight distribution requirements lie behind this choice, which enables a wider range of extreme configurations and makes the car even more manoeuvrable for the driver.
A chassis made exclusively from aluminium and the carbon-fibre bodywork ensure rigidity and lightweight performance, delivering the stability and driveability that are crucial in any racing car.
The structure of the chassis protects the fuel cell, designed with endurance races in mind. In addition, it ensures full release of fuel at all times, enabling it to be used to its full capacity, while its position ensures a minimal variation in weight distribution during the race. The high-performance refuelling system is available both on the right and the left sides of the car. Moreover, all of the vehicle systems have been optimised in terms of weight, aerodynamics, efficiency and accessibility.
A steel roll-bar structure has been integrated into the chassis to ensure maximum safety for the driver, and to meet the high safety standards imposed by the FIA. Meanwhile, the front and rear impact structures have bene designed with a view to maximising energy absorption.
Thousands of CFD simulations and numerous sessions in the wind tunnel serve to ensure that the car complies with the GT3 technical regulations, and allow the aerodynamic load and efficiency levels required by the category to be achieved. The solutions derived from this include the closed flat bottom of the car, the introduction of a front splitter with side flaps, a rear diffuser and the rear wing.
The ease of adjustment results in a perfect match between the aerodynamic setup and the requirements of any type of track, improving the performance of the tyres both in terms of wear and degradation.
Despite the fact that it retains the same set-up as the road car from which it is derived, the design of the suspension system has been overhauled and developed in terms of its kinematics and structure, especially for the 488 GT3. The front, the adjustable rear anti-roll bar and the shock absorbers are easily accessible, for rapid race configuration of the car.
The wheelbase of the car is longer, like in the 488 GTE. This enables the use of the tyres to be optimised, as well as reducing wear on these, and facilitating the conversion from GT3 to GTE.
The engineers of the car also focused on reducing its weight, and as a result, more ballast can be used in order to obtain the minimum weight imposed by the Balance of Performance, thus lowering the centre of gravity.
The hardware of the electronics and the control software have been designed and developed especially for this car. The extensive use of components designed for motorsport and the integration of electronic units via high-speed CAN and Ethernet communications ensure high levels of precision and maximum responsiveness of the commands to any input from the driver or the track. All the dynamic vehicle controls have been optimised, including traction control and ABS, enabling the driver to take full advantage of the car's potential in maximum safety. Finally, the data acquisition system, which relies on a high-performance electronic card, enables in-depth performance analysis, in order to continuously improve the balance between vehicle set-up and driving performance. The electrical system has been optimised to provide the driver with even greater control when managing the potential of the car.
The 488 GT3 continues the tradition of superb reliability that has always been a source of great pride for Ferrari.
Every component of the car has been subjected to the most stringent quality controls and endurance tests, both from a mechanical and environmental perspective, with a view to providing higher levels of reliability than the competition. The 488 GT3 is capable of covering ten thousand kilometres without any need for maintenance, with the exception of replacing high-wear parts such as the brake discs and pads.
Ten thousand kilometres of pre-launch trials and another twenty thousand kilometres afterwards to perfect it have made the 488 GTE track-ready. This relentless testing delivers exceptional performance and ease of handling similar to the 458 Italia. The constant improvements also stem from one hundred hours of sessions with the official drivers in the Ferrari simulator, allowing the best set-up configuration for racing to be identified.