Slow food and fast cars

Set in the region that surrounds the home of Ferrari, Maranello, you will discover the most fascinating and hidden aspects of the Emilia Romagna region.

Considered to be the cradle of the Italian culture for fast cars and slow food, this location offers both a wide variety of landscapes and unforgettable sustainable local activities to be discovered.

Visits to luscious vineyards and charming Balsamic Vinegar producers, characterise this quintessential Ferrari Tour experience.

Debuting this year, thanks to a creative collection of prestigious experiences, our guests will have unprecedented access to exclusive locations respecting nature and the environment.