The 575 GTC was developed by the Ferrari Corse Clienti department in collaboration with N.Technology to make the most of the original 575 M Maranello cars strong points. It has been adapted to meet the demands of the race track while complying to the specific regulations such as the widening of its track. The 575 GTC Evo 2005 also features modified air intakes on the bonnet to improve internal air flow.

