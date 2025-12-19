This Ferrari Tour through the enchanting landscapes of Umbria offers a truly immersive taste of authentic Italy.
As you drive along winding country roads that weave through rolling hills, olive groves and ancient stone villages, we will guide you on a journey where nature, history and tradition come together in perfect harmony.
Lose yourself in the serene beauty of medieval hilltop towns, vineyards that stretch across the countryside and centuries-old monasteries still echoing with the region’s spiritual legacy. Here, in the “Green Heart of Italy,” every twist in the road reveals something new — a hidden artisanal workshop or a culinary treasure passed down through generations.
In the tranquillity of Umbria, you will find yourself immersed in a timeless atmosphere — one that blends elegance, rich heritage and the gentle charm that makes this region so unique.
Borgo dei Conti Resort, a prestigious Relais & Châteaux nestled in the quiet Umbrian hills, effortlessly combines contemporary comfort with the charm of an historic noble estate.
Set within a beautifully restored property, surrounded by olive groves, ancient woodland and sweeping views, it offers an atmosphere of refined tranquillity.
The spaces blend modern elegance with tradition. Natural materials, thoughtful architectural details and subtle nods to local craftsmanship create a setting that is both authentic and sophisticated.
From the panoramic suites to gourmet cuisine inspired by regional flavours, every element reflects a dedication to quality and well-being.
Lunch and welcome presentation at Borgo Antichi Orti Assisi
Enjoy a warm welcome over lunch at Borgo Antichi Orti Assisi, set just beneath the ancient walls of Assisi. Here, gastronomy, history and spirituality come together in perfect harmony. In this enchanting sanctuary, surrounded by lush gardens and views of the Umbrian hills, guests are invited to savour a gourmet meal that captures the soul of the region.
Panoramic road tour
Visit to Orvieto and coffee break at Coro
Discover the timeless charm of Orvieto with a guided tour through its historic streets, medieval palaces and magnificent Duomo. As you explore this hilltop city rich in art and tradition, every corner reveals a story.
The visit concludes with a relaxing coffee break at Coro, where you can enjoy artisanal pastries and aromatic coffee in a setting of warm, contemporary elegance.
Panoramic road tour
Check-in and time to unwind at Borgo dei Conti
Welcome dinner at Cedri Restaurant
Set within the refined atmosphere of Borgo dei Conti, Cedri Restaurant offers a dining experience that elevates Umbrian tradition. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted, transforming exceptional local ingredients into elegant, modern interpretations.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break at Tenuta Castelbuono
A brief coffee break offers the perfect opportunity to pause and admire the striking architecture of Tenuta Castelbuono and gentle beauty of the Umbrian hills, before continuing the journey along peaceful country roads, eagerly anticipating the final scenic stretches ahead.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Vespasia Restaurant
Lunch at the Michelin-starred Vespasia Restaurant in Norcia is a refined celebration of Umbrian tradition and hospitality. The menu showcases the finest ingredients of the Valnerina, reimagined with contemporary flair. In this serene, historic setting, the experience becomes a memorable expression of the region’s true soul.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner at Italia Endurance Stables & Academy
At Italia Endurance Stables & Academy, an exclusive dinner becomes an unforgettable experience, set against the refined backdrop of the equestrian world. Surrounded by world-class stables and evocative landscapes, guests are welcomed into an intimate setting where every detail is designed to make the evening exceptional.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Antognolla Golf Resort
A lunch at Antognolla Golf Resort offers an elegant introduction to the spirit of Umbria. Set among rolling hills and framed by the majestic Antognolla Castle, guests are invited to enjoy dishes inspired by local traditions, prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients that showcase the richness of the region. Each plate strikes a thoughtful balance between creativity and heritage, perfectly complementing the tranquil landscape that surrounds the estate.
It is the perfect way to experience the essence of this remarkable land.
