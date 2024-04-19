Gentle breeze, sophisticated dining and nights of pure fun

For Italians, Forte dei Marmi is a fairy-tale location, to the point that the village is considered the “queen” of the entire Tuscan Riviera. Chic, smart and exciting, this location will welcome the third edition of the Ferrari Tour women’s edition.

A constellation of pastel painted villages nestled between the sea and the Alps, evoke moments of pure joy to be shared with other Ferrariste.

In the shade of the many pine trees, you will enjoy privacy and pure relaxation, while the gentle breeze will carry you on unforgettable adventures with sophisticated dining and nights of pure fun.