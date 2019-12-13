    Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia is proud to represent Ferrari Spa as the platform for Malaysian Ferrari owners

    Ferrari Owners Club Malaysia is proud to represent Ferrari Spa as the platform for Malaysian Ferrari owners to share their passion, foster great friendship as well as access exclusive events and activities. Formed in 1999, the club now has just over 200 members. Whilst recruitment is not the objective, the club is focused on creating an exciting experience for the members and owners, through exclusive activities such as drive tours, social gatherings, factory visit and lots more.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    ABU BAKAR FIKRI SULAIMAN
    Tan Su Cheng

    I’m humbled by the responsibility entrusted in me to spearhead FOCM and have my past presidents and the club committee to thank for working tirelessly over the years in putting together such a great club.
    As Ferrari grows to be a global brand leader, it is the responsibility of the club to ensure that Ferrari owners in Malaysia experience the brand’s vision and lifestyle. The board members and myself thrive to ensure Ferrari owners are entertained with various events throughout the year with great drives, tours, track, F1, social and charity events.
    Through these events and activities, it is my wish to see my members not only share a common passion, but forge a strong connection and loyalty to Ferrari.
    Lastly, my greatest appreciation goes to Ferrari Spa and the authorised dealer for the continuous support to FOCM.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club of Malaysia
    Number of members: 210
    Address: Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, Naza Auto Mall PJ, Lot 3, Jalan 51A/221, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
    Phone: 03-7956 8599
    Fax: 03-7956 7499
    Website: www.focm.com.my

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Abu Bakar Fikri Sulaiman
    Vice President: James Ng Poh Hwa
    Secretary: Eric Ho
    Treasurer: Sam Soh
    Other members for the Board of Directors: Kenneth Teh, Tan Su Cheng, Bennie Hoo, Alex Lee, Dawood, Eric Wong, Kelvin Lye, Amir