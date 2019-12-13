The club organises one- or twoday driving events, where social activities and the enjoyment of driving the cars in a more or less relaxed atmosphere has priority. At least once a year the club organises an extensive weeklong trip abroad to e.g. the factory in Maranello, Mas du Clos in France or Goodwood in the UK. Also special events for classic Ferrari-owners are being organised.

During track events owners can improve their driving capabilities at high speed, with more experienced drivers as a consequence and finally more fun with the car. The FCN is founder and cosponsor of the “Italia a Zandvoort” track event. This event is among the biggest motorsport events in the country and Ferrari the most prominent car make.

An important role within the Ferrari Club Nederland is played by our “supporting members”, members of the club, who do not – yet – own a Ferrari, but who are real “passionata” of the marque.

Both members and “supporting members” receive the club magazine “Gli Amici della Ferrari”. The magazine has been continuously published on a quarterly basis ever since 1983. It is the objective of the club to offer all its members plenty of opportunity to enjoy the marque. Be it in a Ferrari during our events or through the club’s website or the club’s magazine.