Política Sobre Cookies

Qué son

Las cookies son pequeños archivos de texto memorizados en el ordenador o en el dispositivo móvil del usuario cuando visita nuestro sitio web.

02

Para qué sirven

Utilizamos las cookies para garantizarle al usuario la mejor experiencia posible en nuestro sitio web. Este sitio web utiliza cookies, incluso de terceros, para enviar mensajes promocionales personalizados.

03

Tipos de cookies

Las cookies se clasifican según las categorías siguientes.

Cookies de sesión. Cookies eliminadas automáticamente cuando el usuario cierra el navegador.

Cookies persistentes. Cookies que permanecen memorizadas en el dispositivo del usuario hasta una determinada fecha de terminación (en minutos, días o años desde la creación o la actualización de la cookie).

Cookies de terceros. Cookies memorizadas por cuenta de terceros.

Es posible controlar y eliminar las cookies específicas mediante la configuración de la mayor parte de los navegadores. Sin embargo, esto podría impedir el uso correcto de algunas funciones de nuestro sitio web. Para obtener más información, puede consultar www.aboutcookies.org o www.allaboutcookies.org.

Para desactivar las cookies de terceros también se puede utilizar Your Online Choices, un servicio web gestionado por la European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA), una organización sin ánimo de lucro, que proporciona información sobre la publicidad basada en cookies de perfil y permite a los usuarios oponerse fácilmente (opt-out) a su instalación. Conviene recordar que, al eliminar todas las cookies del navegador o eliminarlas a través de servicios como Your Online Choices, si las cookies son de terceros, se inhibirán en general, no solamente en el perímetro de ferrari.com.
04

Gestión de las cookies directamente desde el sitio web

Para optimizar su experiencia también en la gestión de las cookies, hemos decidido organizar las cookies utilizadas por este sitio web en cuatro categorías, según su finalidad: essential, comfort, performance, advertising.

El usuario tiene la posibilidad, en cualquier momento, de habilitar y deshabilitar directamente desde el sitio web cualquier categoría específica de cookies (a excepción de las cookies de tipo essential, estrictamente necesarias). En el caso de las cookies de terceros, la deshabilitación supone la no utilización de la cookie por parte de este sitio web (y no su correspondiente eliminación).


Essential: Estas cookies son indispensables para el funcionamiento regular del sitio y de sus funciones. Ejemplos: cookies de autenticación.

Comfort: Estas cookies permiten mejorar la comodidad y la usabilidad de los sitios web y ofrecer diversas funciones. Por ejemplo, en las cookies «comfort», es posible memorizar los resultados de las búsquedas, la configuración de idioma o el tamaño de los caracteres.

Performance: Estas cookies recopilan información sobre cómo se utilizan los sitios web. Las cookies de prestaciones nos ayudan, por ejemplo, a establecer cuáles son las secciones más populares de nuestro sitio web. Esto nos permite adaptar los contenidos de las páginas web a sus deseos y al mismo tiempo mejorar los servicios ofrecidos por internet.

Advertising: Estas cookies se utilizan para personalizar el envío de información y de comunicaciones publicitarias, en función de los intereses del usuario; por ej., según las páginas visitadas.

Cookie list

01

Essential

Name

wordpress_COOKIEHASH

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Provides details of the social platform used to log in e.g “Facebook”, “googleplus” or “twitter”.

Name

wordpress_logged_in_COOKIEHASH

Tipology


Description

WordPress sets this once you are logged in so that WordPress knows who you are.

Name


Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Single sign-on (SSO) is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on entire ferrari’s world (ex. “.ferrari.com”).

Name

simpleSSO_auth_cookie_local

Description

Single sign-on (SSO )is a session/user authentication process that permits a user to enter one name and password in order to access on single site of ferrari’s world (ex. “.auto.ferrari.com”).

Name

gt_booking_cookie

Name


Name


Description

This cookie is created by the IDP (IDentity Provider) engine for antiforgery purposes.

Name

ASPSESSIONIDAS

Tipology

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Used by the IIS where the configurator is running on.

Name

cookielawinfo,sim_cookielawinfo

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the cookie law banner.

Name

ferrari-cookie-notice

Tipology


Description

This cookie is used to record concent to the cookie policy

Name

ferraricookieconsent

Tipology

Persistent (13 months)

Description

Indicates which cookie categories the user consents to.

Name

hublot_banner_cc

Description

This cookie indicates that the user has seen the Hublot widget.

Name

tutorialWatched

Tipology

Persistent (no expire date)

Description

Saves if the user has watched the tutorial. Returning users will not be show tutorial.

Name

ffv

Description

Menu Navigation cookie

Name

mtui-srp-view, mtui.brand.quicksearch.returnVisitTooltip, mtvl-distance, mtvl-expires, mtvl-location, mtvl-market, mtvl-model, mtvl-odometer_from, mtvl-odometer_to, mtvl-order, mtvl-page, mtvl-price_from, mtvl-price_to, mtvl-reg_year_from, mtvl-reg_year_to, mtvl-region, mtvl-search_name, mtvl-timestamp, mtvl-vehiclelist, mtvl-version

Description

Vehicle Library Data Search Filter cookies

Name

PHPSESSID

Tipology


Description

This cookie is designed to store and identify your unique session ID upon your visit on drivingcourses.ferrari.com. It does not contain any personal information and is deleted as soon as you close all browser windows. This cookie is essential to the store as it allows to log in, add products to cart and make purchases.

02

Comfort

Name

GeoLocale, GeoLocation, GeoLocationV2, GeoLocationV3

Tipology

Persistent (7 days)

Description

Geolocation service, with address geolocation.ferrari.com, who once called making a localization of the visitor returning the two cookies named GeoLocalization and GeoLocalizationV2.

Name

dealerid

Third Party

AiMedia: Link opt out

Tipology

30 days

Descriprion

Used by AiMedia to register the dealer id  associated to the user visit.

Name

hotjar.com

Third Party

Hotjar: Link opt out

Description

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

Name

script.crazyegg.com

Third Party

CrazyEgg: Link opt out

Description

Site user interaction tracker, this can be removed with out effecting the site.

NAME

_ym_metrika_enabled

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

60 minutes

DESCRIPTION

Checks whether other Yandex.Metrica cookies are installed

NAME

_ym_isad

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

2 days

DESCRIPTION

Determines whether a user has ad blockers

NAME

_ym_uid

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

1 year

DESCRIPTION

Used for identifying site users

NAME

_ym_d

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

1 year

DESCRIPTION

Stores the date of the user's first site session

NAME

yabs-sid

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

Until the session ends

DESCRIPTION

Session ID

NAME

_ym_debug

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

Until the session ends

DESCRIPTION

Indicates that debug mode is active

NAME

_ym_mp2_substs

THIRD PARTY

Yandex.Metrica: Link opt out

TIPOLOGY

Until the session ends

DESCRIPTION

Used for Target Call

03

Performance

Name

__utma

Third Party

Google Analytics: Link opt out

Tipology


Description

This cookie is used to determine new and returning visitors. It has an expiration time of 2 years. If the ga.js library is executed and no _utma cookie exists, this will be recorded as the users’ first visit and a _utma cookie will be set. If a _utma cookie is already in place, the expiration time is reset and the user is recorded as a return visitor.

Name

__utmb

Tipology

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to determine a new session. The cookie is set when the ga.js library executes and there is no _utmb cookie in place. It has an expiration time of 30 minutes, therefore if a user is inactive for a period longer than this, a new cookie will be set when the library executes and the interaction will be recorded as a new session.

Name

__utmc

Tipology

Session

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

__utmt_UA_23603234_4

Tipology

Persistent (10 minutes)

Description

This cookie is used to track events.

Name

__utmv

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

This cookie is used to store visitor-level variable data. This cookie is reated when a developer uses the _setCustomVar method with a visitor level custom variable. This cookie was also used for the deprecated _setVar method. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

Name

__utmz

Tipology

Persistent (6 months)

Description

This cookie is used to determine the traffic source, medium, campaign name and campaign term which delivered the user to your website. It is created when the javascript library executes and expires after 6 months. This helps Google collect the data which can then help them to determine which traffic sources assist conversions within the multi-channel section of Analytics.

Name

_ga

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

Used to distinguish users.

Name

_gid

Tipology

24 hours

Name

_gat

Description

Used to throttle request rate. If Google Analytics is deployed via Google Tag Manager, this cookie will be named _dc_gtm_.

Name

_gat_prod

Name

_gat_trackerFerrari

Name

_gat_uat

Name

aitrk

Third Party

AiMedia: Link opt out

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia to register the campaign associated to the user visit.

Name

_ai_id

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

theTengs

Tipology

30 days

Description

Used by AiMedia t to create a unique ID per user for site activity deduplication.

Name

loc, ouid, di2, vc, uvc, bt2, uid

Third Party

AddThis: Link opt out

Description

AddThis cookies provides the capability to enable users to instantly share webpages, blogs, news, photos, videos, and other content to the most popular social networks and other destinations via a browser plug-in or website plug-in.

Name

__atuvc

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

The __atuvc cookie is created and read by the AddThis social sharing site JavaScript on the client side in order to make sure the user sees the updated count if they share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated. No data from that cookie is sent back to AddThis and removing it when disabling cookies would cause unexpected behaviour for users.

Name

__atuvs

Tipology

Persistent (30 minutes)

Description

The __atuvs cookie is created and read by AddThis to enable visitors to share content with a range of networking and sharing platforms.

Name

mmapi.store.p.[0..N]

Third Party

Oracle: Link opt out

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Persistent storage set for a duration of one year from the visitor’s last visit on the site. It stores customer profile information, personalization criteria and campaign data (persistent values) captured from the site pages, External visitor ids.

Name

mmapi.store.s.[0..N]

Tipology

Session

Description

Session storage set for the duration of the browser session. It stores postponed actions to be passed to the Maxymiser CG service with the following request, personalization criteria and campaign data (session values) captured from the site pages, Oracle Maxymiser Utilities i.e., QA tool, debug tool, etc.

Name

mmcore.tst

Tipology

Persistent

Description

Helper cookie to test whether cookies are enabled in visitor's browser.

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to identify subsequent content views from same device.

Name

_TA_privacy

Tipology

Persistent (1 year)

Description

Third party, used to store user opt-out status. If value is 1, user will not be tracked.

Name

_sp_ses

Tipology

30 minutes

Description

Session cookie. First party. It is used to identify different browsing sessions.

Name

_sp_id

Tipology

Persistent (2 years)

Description

User visits cookie. First party. Lasts 2 years. Stores last user visits timestamps, per domain. sp: clojure collector cookie. Third party. It is used by the tracking library gather anonymous analytics data.

Name

__canl_TH

Tipology

The __canI_TH cookie is used to check the specific preferences of the browser being used, and in particular the possibility of writing additional cookies. Status: expired.

referralSource
24h
Description
Medium, Source, Campaign, Term, Content from user navigation referrer or if it is the case from UTM parameters.
04

Advertising

Name
Soc
Third Party
Supership.jp: Link opt out
Description
Used for Programmatic Marketing. Expiration: 2 years
Name

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Third Party

AdForm: Link opt out

Description

The AdForm cookies are used to target relevant ads to users, to track the user responses (clicks and conversions) and to see users' opt-out choices.

Name

ib.adnxs.com

Third Party

Adnxs: Link opt out 

Description

Adnxs.com is run by AppNexus, a company that provides technology, data and analytics to help companies buy and sell online display advertising. The technology it uses can plug into other advertising serving platforms, such as Google's Doubleclick, and “data aggregators”, such as Quantcast, which provide behavioural targeting. In essence, this makes AppNexus an “advertising exchange for advertising exchanges”.

Name

s.adroll.com, s.adroll.com/j/roundtrip.js, d.adroll.com/consent/check

Third Party

AdRoll: Link opt out

Name

Name

Third Party

AdWords: Link opt out

Description

AdWords Conversion Linker tag sets ad click information in cookies named _gcl_aw and _gcl_dc.

Name

_uetsid

Third Party

Bing

Tipology

30 minutes

Description

Session ID, which is unique per domain and is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

_uetmsclkid

Tipology

Persistent (90 days)

Description

Microsoft Click ID, which is used to improve the accuracy of conversion tracking. Note: UET sets a first-party cookie on your site’s domain for this parameter.

Name

test_cookie

Third Party

DoubleClick

Tipology

Session

Description

Used to check if the user’s browser supports cookies.

Name

_drt_

Tipology

Session

Description

Used by Google to track visitors across all websites that display DoubleClick ads to enable targeted ads to interested parties.

Name

ID

Description

Used by Google AdSense to register and report the website user’s actions after viewing or clicking one of the advertiser’s ads with the purpose of measuring the efficacy of an ad and to present targeted ads to the user.

Name
ELOQUA
Tipology
Persistent (2 years)
Description
A Globally Unique Identifier (GUID: a randomly generated string of characters and numbers) used to identify visitors to our site. Link opt out
Name

Facebook pixel

Third Party
TIPOLOGY

Browsing

DESCRIPTION

The website uses the Facebook Pixel to track navigation browsing data, user activity on our website and provide better advertising on the Facebook platform.


Name

servedby.flashtalking.com

Third Party

Flashtalking: Link opt out

Description

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company, we use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and ROI for sophisticated global brands.

Name

js.hs-scripts.com

Third Party

HS Analytics

Name

us-u.openx.net

Third Party

OpenX: Link opt out

Name

jadserve.postrelease.com

Third Party

Postrelease.com: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Name

idsync.rlcdn.com

Third Party

Rapleaf: Link opt out

Description

Tracking

Name

static.ads-twitter.com, analytics.twitter.com

Third party

Twitter

Configuración de las Cookies

Esta página permite modificar la configuración de las cookies para este sitio web. Una vez modificada la configuración, es necesario hacer clic en el botón GUARDAR.

01

Essential

Estas cookies son indispensables para el funcionamiento regular del sitio y de sus funciones. Ejemplos: cookies de autenticación.

02

Comfort

Estas cookies permiten mejorar la comodidad y las prestaciones de los sitios web y ofrecer diversas funciones. Por ejemplo, en las cookies funcionales, es posible memorizar los resultados de las búsquedas, la configuración de idioma o el tamaño de los caracteres.

03

Performance

Estas cookies recopilan información sobre cómo se utilizan los sitios web. Las cookies de prestaciones nos ayudan, por ejemplo, a establecer cuáles son las secciones más populares de nuestro sitio web. Esto nos permite adaptar los contenidos de las páginas web a sus deseos y al mismo tiempo mejorar los servicios ofrecidos por internet.

04

Advertising

Estas cookies se utilizan para personalizar el envío de información y de comunicaciones publicitarias, en función de los intereses del usuario; por ej., según las páginas visitadas.

