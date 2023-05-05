Along this Ferrari Tour of Sardinia, you will gain a glimpse of the Island’s hidden untamed beauty. More than just discovering the breathtaking coves that characterise its iconic coastline, we will guide you through a multi-sensory journey leading behind its façade.
Lose yourself amongst the fragrant shrub-lands of indigenous Myrtle, Helichrysum and Rosemary, explore a thriving forest of secular pines hiding a wealth of wildlife and archaeological remains, reaching back to the mysterious Nuragic civilization.
You will have the opportunity to connect personally with the craftsmanship of rural communities where an inspiring folklore still resists the passing of time.
Just a few minutes from the picturesque village of San Pantaleo in north Sardinia, the Petra Segreta Resort & Spa will become the Ferrari home for the duration of this island Tour.
This hidden gem, designed to blend into the natural surroundings while giving unapparelled views of the sea, has been reserved exclusively for this event.
The accommodation comprises rural buildings typical of the region, nestled amongst aromatic shrubs and granite rocks are characterised by natural textures and materic finishings. The interiors feature neutral colours and loomed fabrics adorned by souvenirs from past travels and tasteful works of art, with the aim of delivering unparalleled privacy and comfort during your stay.
Lunch & Welcome Presentation at Su Gologone Experience Hotel, Oliena
Few know that the country seat of Barbagia, Nuoro was called the “Athens of Sardinia”. It is in this unique setting that you will begin the Tour at Su Gologone an Experience Hotel nestled atop the hills renowned for their excellent artisanal products and historical knowledge of the region’s inhabitants.
During lunch you will sample authentic Sardinian cuisine which expresses a simple approach to life.
Panoramic Road Tour
Coffee break and parade in the village of Posada, Nuoro
Posada is a medieval village perched on a green limestone hill boasting panoramic views of the sea and the surrounding plains.
In this stone maze made up of intricate alleys, steep flights of steps, stone arches and hidden squares, we have planned a surprise where you will experience the ancient traditions of Sardinia.
Panoramic Road Tour
Check-in & downtime at Petra Segreta, San Pantaleo Welcome dinner at Il Fuoco Sacro*
The Hotel Petra Segreta is home to Il Fuoco Sacro, a Michelin-starred restaurant helmed by owner and chef Luigi Bergeretto.
The Menu has been designed in collaboration with Enrico Bartolini, Italy’s most decorated Michelin star chef.
Panoramic Road Tour
Meeting the local artisans in Stazzo Gallicantu, Luogosanto
Amid the hills, in the heart of the Sardinian countryside the word “Gallicantu” is ancient Sardinian for “dawn”. Rest in the shade of thousand-year-old olive trees or learn the art of weaving from the local artisans, while enjoying a selection of natural delicacies in a place untouched for millennia.
Panoramic Road Tour and boarding on the ferry
The convoy will reach the village of Palau where, with the help of a team of instructors, all the cars will board a twenty minute Ferry crossing to the island of La Maddalena. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable adventure across a turquoise seascape!
Lunch at La Scogliera, La Maddalena Island
Suspended between Sardinia and Corsica, La Maddalena consists of a multitude of islets shaped by the strong northwest winds of the Tyrrhenian Sea. In this magical setting, situated on one of the most heavenly and remote beaches, the Restaurant La Scogliera will become the perfect spot to enjoy a delicate lunch beside the sea.
Panoramic Road Tour and embarkment on the ferry
Sunset aperitif and dinner at The Rock - PHI Beach, Porto Cervo
At the foot of grandiose rock walls, eroded over millennia, The world famous Rock Club is the perfect location for our Ferrari Tour dinner. Here you will witness a magical sunset over the sea while sipping a decadent cocktail followed by an exclusive dinner.
Panoramic Road Tour
Exploration of the vineyards at Società Agricola Siddura, Luogosanto
In the medieval village of Luogosanto, there is a special enclave of land which is seducing the world with the quality of its wine. Here, the noble culture of wine making is as old as the history of the people who have inhabited this land over the centuries.
You will meet the incredible people of Siddurà who will guide you through a tour of their wine cellar, situated at the centre of their bucolic vineyard. A subterranean structure with natural insulation where the entire production chain takes place, and where you will discover the technique of spontaneous fermentation while restoring yourself with a selection of traditional delicacies.
Panoramic Road Tour
Lunch at Tenuta Asinara, Luogosanto
You will end the Tour at Tenuta Asinara, an estate located on the flourishing hills overlooking the homonymous island National Park of Asinara. Initially born as a farm dedicated to the preservation and breeding of Sardinian autochthonous donkeys, the tenuta has become renowned for its wine and produce.
Here in the restaurant run by chef Mirko Pinna you will experience a multi-sensory culinary adventure that is conscious, delicate, and sustainable by design. You will also have the opportunity to visit the vegetable gardens surrounding the restaurant which provide fresh ingredients every day.
