The FOCR was founded in November 2021, it unites admires and connoisseurs of Ferrari. As passionate lovers of Ferrari, of its culture, history and values and the club's goal is to introduce and demonstrate the value and heritage of Ferrari to their connoisseurs, admires and not only.

The club is committed to develope international relations with foreign public organizations, unions, clubs and centers. FOC RUssia celebrates the pastime of the Prancing Horse and let the Members share their passion for Ferrari.