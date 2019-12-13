Ferrari Club Finland’s mission is to join together ferraristis cherish Finnish Ferrari history organize activities for the members of Ferrari Club Finland preserve and increase the Finnish Ferrari car fleet maintain actively relations with Ferrari spa and with the Finnish importer of Ferrari popularize driving ethics and driving culture promote motor sports propagate safety of traffic Ferrari Club Finland is intended for Ferrari owners.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Finland
Foundation: 24/03/1987
Number of members (in 2009): 160
Phone: Mr. Uuttu +358405143814, or Mr. Matzke +358407385905
E-mail: jan.matzke@ferrariownersclubfinland.com
Website: http://www.ferrariownersclubfinland.com
Chairman: Mr. Jan Matzke
Member of the Board, secretary: Mrs. Katariina Aalto
Member of the Board: Mr. Ilkka Larma, Mr. Kari Lehto, Mr. Petter Uuttu