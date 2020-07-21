Not for profit, Ferrari Owners's Club Brazil is an exclusive Ferrari car owners club, and its goal is to create a community around this passion we have for the brand, and everything it represents in the automotive world.

Through the Club we develop events, exchange experiences, form new friendships, promote good practice on public roads and help each other to conserve our vehicles. With the ambition of being present throughout the country, we have representatives in the states of São Paulo capital, São Paulo inland, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and we are rapidly expanding to the other states of the federation.

If you own a Ferrari vehicle in Brazil or in any other country in the world, come join our community.