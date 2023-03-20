The Ferrari Cavalcade parades through Morocco

A long Cavalcade comprising over 80 Ferrari vehicles recently paraded through Morocco along a 1,000 km route. Ferrari chose to hold this event, which brings together collectors and clients from all over the world, in Marrakesh, along the paths of the Agafay desert and of the Atlantic coast.

Models such as LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, Daytona, F50 and the one-off P540 Superfast Aperta paraded before the eyes of passers-by in Marrakesh, Essaouira and Aït Benhaddou.

The Cavalcade passed through the extraordinary sights and alleys of the mud village of Aït Benhaddou – a UNESCO heritage site – and of Essaouria, the white fortress city overlooking the ocean, and, further, the small Berber village of Telouet, along the salt trail. The final parade with all the sports cars took place in the Jamaa el Fna square in Marrakech.

What better setting to debut the Ferrari Roma Spider, the latest model from the Maranello marque, presented at an exclusive event at the Palais El Badi in Marrakesh on 16 March. This timelessly elegant, high-performance car is a contemporary take on the chic, pleasure-seeking Italian lifestyle of the 1950s and 60s. A unique, amazing world exclusive for the Cavalcade International’s participants.

The gala dinner was held at the Palais El Bahia, the ancient royal residence in Marrakesh, on 18 March. As the auctioneer’s hammer resounded, Ferrari clients got hold of brand’s memorabilia and exclusive experiences, such as the Corso Pilota Classiche in Fiorano, as well as the opportunity to watch a 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix live from the remote garage at Scuderia Ferrari’s headquarters in Maranello.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to FMPS (The Moroccan Foundation for the Promotion of PreSchool Education), a non-profit association that fosters preschool education.

Founded in 2008, FMPS manages a large network comprising over 18,000 classes, offering equitable, inclusive and high-quality educational project to more than 450,000 Moroccan children.