Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale: an exclusive configuration reserved for Ferrari client racing drivers

Maranello 13 junio 2025

On the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ferrari unveiled the 296 Speciale with the Piloti Ferrari configuration, the latest expression of the Tailor Made programme. This exclusive configuration was designed to celebrate the successes achieved in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and to honour Ferrari client racing drivers. The official debut fittingly took place at the Circuit de la Sarthe, home of the legendary French endurance race scheduled for this weekend. The unique specification, reserved for clients involved in Ferrari’s official sporting activities — both competitive and non-competitive — is inspired by the 499P, overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024 in the Hypercar category. Designed for those who live the track firsthand, this special livery and finish reflects the identity of a community of client racing drivers who actively contribute to Ferrari’s racing legacy.

The Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale is offered in four racing-inspired colours: Rosso Scuderia, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona, and Argento Nürburgring. The exterior livery, inspired by that of the 499P and finished in Giallo Modena, features a hand-painted WEC logo, the Italian flag on the front bumper, and a customizable number chosen by the client. The model unveiled at Le Mans bears the number 51, with which Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and Antonio Giovinazzi claimed victory in 2023 — the year of Ferrari’s official return to top-tier endurance racing and the French race’s centenary.

The cabin features racing seats upholstered in thermoformed black Alcantara®, with inserts made from the same fireproof fabric used for the official drivers’ suits. The livery number is also reproduced on the interior carbon fibre, while the technical metal footwell surface can be customized upon request. Every detail is designed to reflect the driving experience and sense of belonging shared by those passionate about competition. The personalisation is completed by a carbon identification plaque and a carbon-fibre door sill with an exclusive customizable dedication.





296 Speciale

The 296 Speciale is a special version of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinetta that represents the extreme evolution of the 296 GTB, setting a benchmark in driving enjoyment. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 120-degree twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 880 cv. The ICE has been lightened and reinforced with components also derived from Formula 1, while the 8-speed DCT transmission has been optimized with the Ferrari fast shift strategy to maximize electric torque and make gear changes even quicker and more engaging. Weight has been reduced and aerodynamic downforce increased by 20% compared to the 296 GTB. The chassis has been revised for even more responsive and precise track behaviour; the new extra boost software strategy delivers full power during high-performance laps. Its compact dimensions and design integrate radical technical solutions—such as rear gamma wings, suspended splitters, and an enlarged diffuser evoking a racing aesthetic.

499P

The 499P is the Hypercar with which Ferrari returned to the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023, after a 50-year absence. Designed according to Hypercar regulations, it features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and double wishbone suspension. The hybrid powertrain combines a structural, load-bearing 3-litre twin-turbo V6 with a front electric motor, delivering around 680 cv and active all-wheel drive above 190 km/h. The electric unit also contributes to regenerative braking. Aerodynamics are optimized for efficiency and stability on all types of circuits. The 499P won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024 with cars #51 and #50 from the official Ferrari – AF Corse team, marking a triumphant return to the most prestigious endurance race.

FERRARI TAILOR MADE

Ferrari Tailor Made is the exclusive programme for clients who wish to personalize every element of their Ferrari, creating a car that truly reflects their character and tastes. Clients are assisted by a team of experts led by a personal designer who interprets their desires while respecting Ferrari’s aesthetic standards. The range of choices is virtually limitless, with the three collections — Classica, Inedita, and Scuderia — guiding clients through a world of exclusivity, elegance, and uniqueness.