Ferrari supports the Ugo Foscolo school in Taormina, Sicily.

THE PROCEEDS FROM THE AUCTION HELD AT CAVALCADE SICILIA IN 2021 GO TO EDUCATIONAL PROJECTS.

A special anniversary for a special cause: Ferrari maintains its commitment to the next generation’s education with a donation of funds raised during an auction held at the 10th anniversary of the Cavalcade in Sicily, September 2021.

The proceeds of the auction, held at the Ancient Theatre of Taormina after a five-day event that took Ferrari owners to some of the island’s most enchanting places, will go to educational projects selected by Taormina’s municipal council.

Ferrari provided a host of memorabilia and exclusive experiences for the auction, and the bids made by its international clientele will fund the renovation of the Istituto Comprensivo 1 Ugo Foscolo School. A teaching lab will also be created in this building, restoring and corverting a former house, in order to serve the town’s primary and middle schools.

In addition, “Ferrari Scholarships” will be established to help a number of students – residents of Taormina – to proceed with higher education and to access private teaching in music and the arts, according to a regulation that will be issued by the same Municipality.

“Sicily was my first Cavalcade, and it was a wonderful experience I’ll always have with me,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Ferrari has always supported education, and I’m glad that such a significant event with a place in the heart of the Ferrari community is connected with this fundamental cause. Encouraging young people and accompanying their educational development is the best way we can repay the warm welcome we received in this wonderful region.”

Cavalcade is a unique invitation-only annual event for Ferrari customers and collectors from all over the world. Cavalcade Sicilia was the first to have brought both classic and modern Ferraris together in a single event. This enabled more than 90 crews to discover the beauty of the island, starting from Taormina and passing through historic cities such as Catania, Ortigia, Messina, Noto and Ragusa.