Brunsborg Reigns Supreme After Race 3 at Yas Marina Circuit

After the third and final race of the Abu Dhabi Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific series, the first of the two events making up the Winter Series which is also open to drivers from the other Prancing Horse championships, the drivers are now ready to move to Dubai for another 3-race dash. Before doing that, however, they made sure to put on another thrilling showing, with fierce battles in every class.

In the Trofeo Pirelli AM, once again Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) reigned supreme, fending off challenger Ange Barde (SF Cote D’Azur Cannes – IB Fast) who had to settle for second despite another spotless race. Third place was an affair between two team-mates, Claus Zibrandtsen and Johnny Laursen of Formula Racing: with Laursen taking the early advantage, Zibrandsten managed to remain close for the whole race and passed his fellow countryman with just one lap to go to clinch the final podium spot.

Also scoring a hat trick of wins in the Coppa Shell class through a dominant performance across all three races was Roman Ziemian (Al Tayer Motors), who fought close races with Jay Park (FMK) and Andrew Moon (FMK) all weekend, but finally saw off the competition to take the top spot in Race 3 as well. In the enduring battle between the two South Korean drivers, it was Moon who prevailed this time thanks to a very controlled drive that allowed him to control Park’s comeback after the latter incurred in an unfortunate spin in the opening lap.

In the Coppa Shell AM class, Rene Matera (Scuderia Praha) was back in fine form, leading the field from pole to cross the line in dominant fashion, almost 24 seconds ahead of his rivals. Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) finished in second place followed closely by Brett Jacobson, the driver of Ferrari of Houston showing steady improvement throughout the weekend. The rivalries have intensified, and the challenges have been laid down, setting up what promises to be a thrilling weekend of racing action to come in the next leg of the series.

Schedule. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will be held at the Dubai Autodrome next week from 12th to 14th January 2022.