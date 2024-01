The circuit, created by Paul Ricard and inaugurated on 19th April 1970, is one of the most famous motor racing circuits in the world.

The unforgettable Courbe de Signes, driven at full throttle at over 340 km/h after the very long Mistral straight of nearly 1,800 metres, has gone some way to help earn this circuit its fabled status.

Only one driver in the history of Formula 1 has achieved the legendary feat of never taking his foot off the accelerator, going ‘flat out’ during the entire run through the curve. That driver was Ayrton Senna.