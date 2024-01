Balaton Park Circuit, located in one of Hungary's most sought-after vacation destinations and just 85 km (53 mi) southwest of Budapest, situated near Central Europe’s biggest lake Balaton.

Designed by Hungarian designer Ferenc Gulacsi, the 2.55-mile track, with six right and ten left-hand corners, turns counterclockwise like few other historic tracks.

It features a blend of sweeping, fast sections and tight corners with some technical chicanes to ensure an adrenaline-fueled rush with every lap.