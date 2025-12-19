Embark on an unforgettable four-day journey from Biarritz to Barcelona, immersing yourself in the spectacular landscapes that stretch between France and Spain. From the Atlantic coastline to the peaks of the Pyrenees, every road invites you to rediscover the pure pleasure of driving.

This tour is a celebration of the drive itself, giving you time to fully enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Winding passes, scenic valleys and sweeping horizons turn each kilometre create into a perfect meeting of performance and emotion. As the scenery shifts between mountains, forests and timeless villages, the rhythm builds, adding depth and intensity to every stage.

Across this tour, you will experience driving in its most essential form, and with it, the true spirit of Ferrari: precision, elegance and the exhilarating thrill of exploring new horizons.