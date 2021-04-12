12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH at Der Öschberghof AND WELCOME PRESENTATION

A perfect spot lies just between the Black Forest, Switzerland and Lake Constance. Nestled in the gently rolling hills of the Baar, we can’t imagine of a better place for a restful, restorative and enjoyable break. Enjoy a relaxed aperitif or a nice walk throughout these beautiful gardens during the accreditation time and become part of the dedication to sustainability that at Der Öschberghof is a permanent value etched in the social and ecological sense.

14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Morning break in the beautiful Schiltach

Schiltach is one of the picture-postcard villages of the Black Forest, surrounded by hills and greenery. Its streets teem with half-timbered houses, the Fachwerkhäuser, which give it a romantic old-world feel. We will stop here for a morning break and to spend some free time strolling through the streets of this picturesque town.

17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 Gaming dinner at Baden-Baden Casino

Of all Casinos in Germany, the Baden-Baden casino is the one bestknown and richest in tradition. For nearly 200 years it has represented an unequalled claim to luxury and the world of experience of a casino. After a gourmet dinner in this beautiful location find the iconic international casino flair having fun with an after-dinner game experience in a private area.